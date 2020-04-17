State prison officials confirmed Friday that an employee cadet in training at the Western Foothills Training Center in Valdese has tested positive for COVID-19.
North Carolina Department of Public Safety Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee and Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary for the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, held a conference call with media on Friday afternoon to answer questions concerning the state’s prisons and COVID-19.
Moose said one employee cadet in the class tested positive for the virus and that person was not present for part of the class. However, in an abundance of caution, the prison system is following all of the health guidelines and quarantining cadets and providing tests for all training staff and employee cadets, he said.
Moose said cadets from the class at the training facility in Valdese were provided with testing for COVID-19 at the Burke County Health Department on Friday morning.
Moose told The News Herald there were a total of 30 employee cadets in the training class, which ended this week.
The News Herald asked Ishee and Moose why a cadet training class was allowed to be conducted during Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order in response to the threat of COVID-19. The order bans gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exceptions of funerals.
Moose said training is considered an essential operation for the state prison system. He said the prison system has had vacancies for a while and being able to continue training is needed.
Moose said training at the Valdese facility has continued after a two-week hiatus about a month ago. It started back and the 30 people in the class were separated out following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said cadets were spaced out and trained in the appropriate manner. Moose said adjustments have been made with training staff and how they deliver the training and the tactics they use, including screening cadets’ temperatures.
The News Herald has previously reported that a staff member at Foothills Correctional Institute has tested positive for COVID-19, and Ishee said that’s the only positive case so far at the prison in Morganton.
Ishee said Friday there are 30 staff at 15 different correctional facilities in the state who have tested positive for the virus, using self-reporting.
John Bull, communications officer/adult correction for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, told The News Herald on Tuesday that staff positives are a matter between themselves and their primary care physicians. He said while the Department of Public Safety is trying to keep an eye on any staff testing positive, it’s a personal matter. A staff member may, or not, tell the department if they test positive, Bull said. He said they don’t want to put out information that might not be accurate.
Bull said for almost a month, the department has told staff to not come to work if they don’t feel well for any reason.
Ishee said there are 281 offenders across nine facilities in the state who have tested positive. Six offenders have been hospitalized related to the virus and there have been no deaths, so far, he said. The largest outbreak of the virus in the prison system has been at Neuse Correctional Institute in Goldsboro. Prison officials said all inmates at the facility have been tested.
The state closed the Burke Confinement in Response to Violation Center this week and moved its offenders to other facilities. It’s a facility that holds probation violators for 90-day periods of “intensive behavior modification programs.”
Ishee said Friday those offenders were transferred from there as part of its contingency planning efforts because they need to have a facility ready to accept other offenders if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase. He said the prison system may or may not need to use the facility but they wanted to have it ready just in case.
The News Herald learned Friday night that, apparently, prison officials decided the Burke CRV facility is needed.
County officials confirmed that 144 offenders from Johnston Correctional Institution near Smithfield were expected to be moved to Burke CRV on Saturday morning. Johnston Correctional is a minimum custody facility for males with a capacity of 640 inmates, according to the state prison system.
Prison officials said earlier this week the staff at Burke CRV needed to be reassigned to other facilities in the western part of the state that are suffering from staffing vacancies, which have increasingly become an operational issue.
Ishee said all of the offenders at Burke CRV were screened and quarantined when they were received at their new facilities.
Where the correctional officers for the inmates from Johnston will come from was unclear Friday night.
Also on Friday, Burke County officials reported the positive cases of COVID-19 have increased to 68 in the county. The same time last week, the positive cases in the county was at 54.
Also on Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials held a press briefing Friday afternoon.
During the briefing, a reporter asked about the inconsistencies with how counties are reporting nursing home outbreaks. The reporter asked why the state isn’t releasing the names of nursing homes and deaths, instead of leaving it up to the county health departments. He also asked why the state can’t create a uniform manner for all counties.
One of the nursing home outbreaks is in Burke County at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton.
Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said on Wednesday that she no longer plans to release information to the public on outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Any positive cases at nursing homes will be reported in the county totals of cases, she said.
McLeod said the decision was made because the information is too identifiable. She said people who work at the facilities have reported being harassed and threatened when they have been out in public wearing their uniforms. She said facilities also have been getting harassing phone calls as well.
McLeod said a lot of people are complaining to the state about bullying and the stigma attached when someone is positive for the virus.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said they’re doing the best they can to strike the right balance to protect individual privacies and protecting public health.
Cohen said the state is now reporting deaths of those in nursing homes across the state from COVID-19.
According to data from NCDHHS, there have been 39 deaths from COVID-19 and 776 positive cases in nursing homes throughout the state.
As for the prison system, there have been four deaths and 285 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the state.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 152 deaths and 5,859 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. It said 429 people across 93 counties in the state are hospitalized due to the virus.
Catawba County Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Friday in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 43. Public health said it has received 666 negative test results as of Friday.
Caldwell County reported 21 positive cases of the virus on Friday, with 14 having recovered, according to county data.
Iredell County’s positive cases of COVID-19 increased by two to 79 as of Friday morning. The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s third coronavirus-related death Thursday, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark. The total number of cases in the county Thursday afternoon was 77, the newspaper reported.
