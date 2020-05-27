Calling all dads!
With Father’s Day approaching, the Morganton Main Street Department is sending the area’s paternal figures digging into the back of the closet for that hideous necktie that never gets worn.
Main Street on Wednesday announced the Father’s Day Ugly Tie Photo Contest, a way to celebrate dads, support businesses in downtown Morganton and have a little fun as everyone tries to rally back from coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Fathers are encouraged to find their ugliest tie, have someone take their photo while they wear it and submit their picture. Starting today and going through June 10, participating dads can send their entries to the Downtown Morganton Facebook page’s messenger or email it to info@downtownmorganton.com.
Then, from June 11-18, entries will be posted on the “Downtown Morganton, North Carolina” Facebook page for votes — whichever photo gets the most “likes” will be the winner, announced on June 19. And that dad will receive $100 in downtown bucks to spend at his favorite businesses in downtown Morganton.
Need a little inspiration? Downtown Morganton’s Facebook page already has begun posting photos of some local business-owning dads on the event page showing how it’s done, and will continue to do so. And local dads are encouraged to include their kids in their entries, as well.
“With the current situation that the whole world is in, we shifted our focus from larger events that cannot happen during this time to more retail-focused promotional events,” said Abby Nelson, marketing and events coordinator for Main Street. “We’ve been looking at our calendar and brainstorming on what Main Street can do to help our businesses downtown. And so I saw Father’s Day was coming up, and I’d seen some other communities had done something similar in previous years.
“I thought it would be a fun, light-hearted promotional event that the community could get involved with. Ultimately, the winner wins $100 in downtown bucks that they can only spend in downtown and, therefore, support their downtown businesses. So, I thought it was a great opportunity to just have a little fun, get involved, all while supporting our downtown.”
As North Carolina has entered the second phase of its reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown, many retail stores, restaurants and other businesses now are allowed to reopen, albeit with restrictions and guidelines in some cases. With the doors back open at least part of the way, Main Street is hoping the contest will drive people to resume supporting the small, locally owned businesses that so badly are counting on shoppers in order to survive.
“It has always been important for us to support our local businesses. But I think now more so than ever, our businesses need us to shop with them,” Nelson said. “If we want to have our downtown businesses that make downtown Morganton stick around, then we have to support them.
“So, however Main Street can get involved, whether it’s through producing events such as our retail FAB Crawl event, supporting the Burke Arts Council in the Third Thursday Art Crawls or doing events like this where we give out downtown bucks, I think we need to be focusing on doing that so we can maintain the uniqueness of Morganton, and that’s in our downtown businesses.”
The opportunity to come up with things like the ugly tie contest isn’t completely new to Main Street, but it is different in the fact that creating events like this have become the focus. With the TGIF summer concert series scrapped and mass gatherings still not permitted, the department has had to change its way of thinking.
“We’ve been brainstorming since the start of this on how we make that shift,” Nelson said. “With moving from TGIF to focusing more on small retail promotions, we’ve spent every day brainstorming on ideas and also thinking about alternatives in case things change in the future.
“We’ve been focusing on how do we support our restaurants, how do we support retail and that’s what we’re here to do. That’s what Main Street is all about. I know that we’re known for our larger events such as TGIF, but at the end of the day, we’re here to help downtown Morganton thrive.”
But more than anything, Nelson said, this event is about coming together as a community again and having fun in the process.
“I just want people to have fun, submit their photos either through our Facebook page or they can email us, and it’s just an opportunity for us to come together, laugh, kind of poke fun and get involved,” Nelson said.
“Just participate, and you could win $100 in downtown bucks.”
