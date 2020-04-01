With many people doing the right thing and staying home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city of Morganton Public Works Department has noticed an increase in the volume of trash it is collecting each day.
The Public Works Department would like to remind citizens of key guidelines that help keep its sanitation workers safe and their garbage collected efficiently.
All garbage must be bagged to be collected. If the garbage is not bagged, it will not be collected. When garbage is not bagged, it presents a public health concern and puts sanitation employees at risk. Loose contents in garbage cans spill out when employees pick up the cans, causing the contents of the can to fall onto them, endangering their health.
Residents should not use grocery or “big-box” store plastic bags to dispose of garbage. Instead, the Public Works Department requests citizens use proper garbage bags to be placed in garbage cans for pickup.
Garbage cans cannot be larger than 35 gallons and must be replaced when they are damaged. If there are holes in the bottom of a garbage can, it must be replaced. The city does not provide garbage cans to residents.
“We understand there is an increase in garbage disposal during this time. In order to best serve our customers, we need them to dispose of their trash properly,” said Public Works Director Scott Lookadoo. “We need our citizens’ help in order to keep our operation running smoothly, and our employees healthy.”
For information on garbage collection guidelines, visit bit.ly/2w4h9mb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.