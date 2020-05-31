City Manager Sally Sandy will present her proposed 2020-21 city budget when the Morganton City Council convenes on Monday for its regular June meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall.
Notably, the budget proposal keeps the ad valorem tax rate, the downtown special tax rate and the solid waste user fee the same as in the city’s 2019-20 budget.
The ad valorem tax rate is proposed to remain at 57 cents per $100 value. Sandy’s budget letter says the city staff believes that hold will generate $9.4 million or 39 percent of the general fund. One cent on the tax rate generates approximately $164,800 and the collection rate assumed for 2020-21 is 97 percent, Sandy said.
The downtown special tax rate is proposed to hold at 14 cents per $100 value. According to the budget letter, city staff believes that will generate $130,000 or 27 percent of the 2020-21 Morganton Main Street Department expenditures, excluding the capital improvement program. One cent on the downtown special tax rate generates approximately $9,300 and the assumed collection rate is 98.5 percent.
And the solid waste user fee is proposed to remain at $12 per month for residential service and to remain the same for commercial service fees. The budget includes $1.36 million in solid waste user fees. Sandy’s budget letter says the Shuey Park recycling collection center is recommended to close in July, which will save $60,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
“The reality is that this unmanned recycling center had not operated effectively for years,” Sandy wrote in the letter. “The center requires daily cleanup by city staff. More times than not, the private contractor is refusing to pick up product due to contamination. This requires city crews to dispose of the product at the landfill, thus not achieving the benefit of recycling and paying for a service not provided.
“Simply Green continues to provide recycling services in the city, and we encourage citizens to contract with them. Morganton residents have full access to Burke County’s four manned convenience centers that we are already paying for in our county taxes.”
The 2020-21 budget proposal includes $241,000 from the motor vehicle tax of $20 per vehicle per year. That revenue is being used to pay back $255,300 of advanced capital funding from the capital reserve fund in 2018-19 for significant storm water repairs on South Sterling Street, Sandy wrote. No payback will occur in the next fiscal year due to revenue challenges. Payback will resume the following year.
Additionally, Sandy wrote, the dollars are helping to fund a $385,000 resurfacing budget next year which cannot be totally funded by the reduced Powell Bill funding from the state. Powell Bill funding is projected at $30,000 less due to reduced gas taxes and use of the Highway Trust Fund by the N.C. General Assembly.
The total proposed budget for 2020-21 is $73,179,693, a decrease of $6,085,794 (7.68 percent) from the 2019-20 revised budget total of $79,265,487. Sandy wrote that large capital projects whose duration spans more than one fiscal year or that get moved to the next fiscal year are being accounted for in project funds to prevent skewing budget-to-budget comparisons in the future.
The total general fund proposed is $24,197,992, a decrease of $3,764,159 (13.46 percent) from the 2019-20 revised budget’s $27,962,151. Broken down in the 2020-21 budget proposal, that general fund includes $19,530,529 for operations (decrease of $1,406,274 or 6.72 percent from $20,936,803 in 2019-20), $4,115,475 for the capital improvement program (decrease of $2,553,846 or 38.29 percent from $6,669,321 in 2019-20), and $551,988 for the Powell Bill less capital (increase of $195,961 or 55.04 percent from $356,027 in 2019-20).
According to Sandy’s proposed budget letter, the general fund budget includes funding for operations and the capital improvement program. The budget includes separate capital project funds for large multi-year projects. Equipment replacements, park improvements, vehicle purchases, infrastructure improvements and funds to continue masterplan implementations are included, the letter says. Sandy wrote that city staff continues to pursue grants and public and private partnership opportunities to finance and pursue capital projects.
“The general fund is home of traditional government services — public safety, sanitation, street maintenance, inspections and zoning, recreation and administrative functions is where community development meets economic development,” Sandy wrote. “There are only two significant revenues over which the city has control — local property taxes and solid waste fees. Decisions made by the N.C. General Assembly and economic crisis have tremendous effect (on) general fund revenues.
“... The requested general fund (capital improvement program) ... includes equipment replacements of $801,875 in several departments. Also, the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square renovation is included at $2,395,700 and is planned to be financed. Financing rates should be very attractive right now. This project will be our front door. It is an opportunity to create an inviting event space while respecting the history of this iconic green space.”
As for revenues not locally controlled, the budget proposal has sales tax budgeted at $3,483,883, a reduction of more than $936,000 from 2019-20. The utility franchise tax budget includes $1,764,169, a decrease of more than $20,000 from 2019-20. The Powell Bill, state-collected revenue distributed to municipalities annually to be used exclusively for public street maintenance purposes, is projected for 2020-21 at $425,775, a decrease of $41,000 from 2019-20. However, the proposed budget includes $385,000 for resurfacing.
Sandy wrote that the 2020-21 general fund budget requires using $150,000 of fund balance committed for capital expenditures and $464,509 of the general fund balance.
The budget proposal also includes $5,975,468 for the water fund (decrease of $631,471 or 9.56 percent from $6,606,939 in 2019-20), $32,137,718 for the electric fund (decrease of $1,506,561 or 4.48 percent from $33,644,279 in 2019-20), $6,097,974 for the wastewater fund (decrease of $241,000 or 3.8 percent from $6,338,975 in 2019-20), $5,501,540 for the CoMPAS CATV fund (increase of $55,695 or 1.02 percent from $5,445,845 in 2019-20), and $33,200 for the cemetery trust fund (increase of $22,700 or 216.19 percent from $10,500 in 2019-20).
In the water fund, Sandy writes that water usage is down about 16 percent, but the city is hopeful that will improve as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. No rate increase is proposed for 2020-21 and an appropriated retained earnings of $53,468 is required to balance the budget. Sandy wrote that the city’s 10-year rate plan called for an increase this year, but it was not considered given current circumstances. The capital improvement program is $1,239,000 and includes routine maintenance items in the distribution system and at the water plant. The $3.3 million coagulation and sedimentation upgrade has been postponed a year.
In the electric fund, Sandy wrote that the decrease in electric sales revenue is indicative of a 2 percent wholesale power cost reduction and an assumed 10 percent reduction in electric usage. Effective July 1, the N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1 is passing on a wholesale rate decrease of 2 percent. Additionally, the city will receive a one-time credit of almost $6.2 million. City staff is recommending passing along rate decreases to customers of between 2 percent and 7.5 percent as of Aug. 1 to help combat tough economic times caused by COVID-19. A typical household will receive a rate reduction of about 3 percent of $4.25 per month. The capital improvement program is $5,362,678 and includes equipment purchases, distribution system upgrades and other routine maintenance items. The replacement of the Rand Street substation, which was to be financed, was shifted to 2020-21. The project, estimated at $2.858 million, will be completed next year and paid for with funds received through the NCMPA1 credit.
Wastewater usage, just like water is down about 16 percent, Sandy wrote. The budget proposal includes no increase in sewer rates. An appropriation in retained earnings of $262,974 is required to balance the budget. The city expects to balance next year’s budget without implementing the 2.5 rate increase that was planned. The completed upgrade at the treatment plant has led to more than $200,000 in annual savings in chemicals and electric usage. Reinvestment in the system continues in 2020-21 with a proposed capital improvement program of $1.387 million Engineering, planning and design of the Silver Creek pump station rehabilitation is included at $266,000.
CoMPAS’ proposed budget includes no rate increases for internet or phone in 2020-21. But rates for TV service will increase in January. A $10 per month broadcast surcharge will be added to pay for increases in the costs for local channels. The required three-year contract for local channels will be negotiated in the fall, and prices are expected to increase significantly. The city projects adding 25 new business internet/phone customers and 35 residential customers. Internet revenues are projected to grow by $50,000 in 2020-21. Video and TV business continues to slip by only about half of the city’s projected rate. The city conservatively plans to lose 210 video customers. Programming costs represent $2,250,950 (41 percent) of the budget. The capital improvement program is $557,000 and includes routine expansion funds for the delivery system. Digital conversion is included at $250,000.
The proposed cemetery budget includes using one-time funding from the original fund of $20,000 that will be used for a mower replacement and to supplement maintenance funding.
The intergovernmental service fund includes the warehouse, garage and information resources management services. The IRMS budget is up slightly at $1,255,679. Contracted services, including support costs for hardware and software, make up $481,565 or 38 percent. The capital improvement program is $93,000 and includes routine purchases and connectivity costs. The warehouse budget is $477,500 and the equipment services budget is $649,200. The garage budget is decreased due to a reduction of $50,000 for fuel purchases.
The letter says that the utilities and internal service fund budgets include capital improvement programs that appropriate funding for equipment purchases, plant improvements, distribution and collection system improvements and infrastructure improvements. The total for the capital improvement program in all utility and internal service funds is $8,684,678. Sandy wrote that as the city’s infrastructure ages, city staff continues to plan for systematic improvements and replacements, also noting that masterplanning, rate studies and business model evaluations continue in all business enterprise funds.
Sandy’s proposal says the city will continue longstanding partnerships with other governmental partners in economic development, airport service, public library services and public transport. In the 2020-21 budget proposal, Burke Development Inc. is funded at $110,146, the Burke County Public Library System is funded at $225,000, the Foothills Regional Airport Authority is funded at $47,137, the DIG Incentive is funded at $32,843, and Greenway Public Transportation is funded at $14,000 for a total of $429,896.
“The BDI contributions fund operations and local incentives to industry,” Sandy wrote. “Debt service on the business park was paid off in May 2020, so our required contribution is reduced by $126,364. Local incentives to industry are included at $154,399, which is a decrease due to final payments for several recent industrial expansions that earned performance-based incentives. The Foothills Airport request includes funding for operations and $36,917 for capital. The capital request is to accumulate local matching funds for federal grants for airport improvements in the future.
“The library request is the same as last year and includes no capital improvement request. The budget proposal includes $14,000 to continue funding the public transit route in Morganton. Finally, the city continues to budget $5,000 a year to do routine maintenance on the library grounds, which is in addition to the requested amount in this schedule. The DIG amount of $32,843 is for Alpine Mill, a recently completed mixed-use project, and the downtown Fairfield hotel. These projects represent large investments in our community.”
The letter says the funding rate associated with governmental partnerships equates to the value of 2.61 cents on the tax rate.
The 2020-21 budget proposal includes no recommended salary increases. Sally writes that if the economic challenge turns around, a midyear review of that is recommended. The budget proposal includes funding for 290.5 positions. The only new funded position is for a full-time fire inspector. Employees continue to contribute monthly at $50 toward health insurance and at 6 percent of salary for retirement benefits. The total cost budgeted for insurance benefits for active employees if $4,066,866. Law enforcement separation allowance has increased by $39,823 due to several retirements and is funded at $240,774.
OTHER BUSINESS
New business items on Monday’s agenda are:
» Public hearing and consideration of agreement for economic development incentives grant for “Project Refresh.”
» Consideration of amending the citizen participation plan for the CDBG Entitlement Program to include disaster situations and a call for public hearings.
» Consideration of a budget amendment to accept Main Street grant revenue from the Department of Commerce.
» Consideration of a resolution providing for temporary outdoor dining during the COVID-19 emergency.
» Consideration of a reimbursement resolution for proceeds of financing for certain expenditures made in connection with the design, engineering and construction for the Courthouse Square renovation project.
» Consideration of approval of a contract with S&ME Inc. for subsurface exploration services on the Courthouse Square.
» Thirty-day notice for boards and commissions (ABC).
» Appointments to boards and commissions (board of adjustment, cable commission, community appearance, human relations commission, Main Street advisory, planning and zoning, recreation advisory).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.