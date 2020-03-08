I know many of you, including yours truly, tune in each week to the “Project Runway” TV show which features new designers from all over the world vying for the coveted fashion win to send their uniquely designed collection down the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Plus, the winner receives oodles of prizes and plenty of cash and recognition.
However, Karlie Kloss, the new host of the multi-week show, who took over from Heidi Klum, begins every show with the famous one-liner that sends shivers down every fashion designer’s spine every time it’s spoken: “One day you’re in … and the next day you’re out.”
And, frankly, after reading an article about a model who refused to walk the catwalk because of some asinine costuming, some of these popular designers should be out before they even get in.
Designers we’re most familiar with are those like Yves Saint Laurent, who introduced power dressing for women in the form of “power suits” in 1966. And according to fashion history buffs, Pierre Cardin’s clothes showed a freedom of expression that highlighted larger ideals, in particular the emancipation of women. Giorgio Armani, by 2001, was acclaimed as the most successful designer to come out of Italy, with an annual turnover of $1.6 billion and a personal fortune of $7 billion as of 2012. Armani also is the first designer to ban models with a body-mass index under 18 as a step to putting the brakes on skeleton-thin models.
And no list is complete without Coco Chanel, the only fashion designer to be named on Time 100: The Most Important People of the Century.
But the fashion world of new designers got a kick in the pants recently. The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City placed two top administrators on leave after an alumni fashion show included models adorned in large prosthetic ears, lips and bushy eyebrows — accessories one black model at the event called racist and refused to wear. And in the article, there were pictures, and they were hideous and just plain offensive to all women.
Two weeks after the Feb. 7 show, the president of the public college, Joyce Brown, announced that Mary Davis, dean of the School of Graduate Studies, and Jonathan Kyle Farmer, chair of the MFA fashion design department, had been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an outside investigation into origins of the show.
“Those in charge of and responsible for overseeing the show failed to recognize or anticipate the racist references and cultural insensitivities that were obvious to almost everybody else,” Brown wrote in a letter to students. “That’s inexcusable and irresponsible — but also why we are commissioning an independent investigation.”
The school has retained the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King to look into the incident, “including what led up to the show and what followed,” the college president said.
Even just before the show, there were concerns from some producers. But stupidly, the old standby that “the show must go on” overrode offensiveness with the ever-present jingle of cash and the temptation to shock at any cost.
Model Amy LeFevre, who is black, said she learned just before when she was supposed to walk down the runway that she was expected to wear certain accessories. She told NBC News that she told the show’s organizers the items recalled caricatures of black people that exaggerated their features.
“I almost broke down in tears when the leadership of the show was pressuring me to wear these accessories,” LeFevre said. She said students from the school “did come to support me, realizing how inappropriate (the accessories) were, but they were yelled at to move away from me.”
The chair of the school’s Master of Fine Arts program apologized in an Instagram post, but to me, that wasn’t enough. Certainly, someone of the higher-ups should have looked at the offensive costuming and thought with their brain instead of their pocketbook. And where’s some bad press about the designer of the fiasco or is freedom of expression the usual bandage for this wound?
Other fashion brands have received criticism for producing pieces that carry offensive racial overtones, as the industry appears to grapple with pushing the envelope while missing racist overtones. Last year, Gucci apologized and stopped selling an $890 sweater that resembled blackface. Come on, Gucci. You should know better.
At least Prada announced this month that it would require employees and executives to undergo racial-equity training after one of its window displays in New York City included figurines deemed racist.
“What would help stop these incidents from occurring,” model Lefevre said, “is if people of color were put in positions of authority to provide some much-needed oversight. In general, we should always strive for more common understanding, I think as a community, we need to keep moving forward and understanding between different peoples and cultures because it’s key to a better future.”
Sara Ziff is trying to help. In two decades as a professional model, appearing in campaigns for designers such as Stella McCartney and Tommy Hilfiger, she has seen the industry’s glamorous side and its underbelly, which is rife with child labor, low wages and sexual harassment. Model Alliance, the nonprofit she founded in 2012, advocates for fair labor standards and safer workplaces for models. Under Ziff, the alliance has pushed lawmakers in New York and California to protect underage models, partnered with researchers to study human trafficking and other issues, and launched a high-profile campaign — signed by close to 140 models — to get Victoria’s Secret to commit to safeguarding its models from sexual misconduct.
What I hope is that the model who refused to walk the runway because the outfit truly was offensive feels proud of herself and that she and Sara work together to make the catwalk a golden opportunity to showcase stunning new fashions and not a place for a model to ever be forced to put on a suit of armor.
