A public hearing has been set to receive input and comments on the 2020-24 fiscal years consolidated plan and the 2020 fiscal year action plan for the city of Morganton.
The meeting is set for June 15 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
This consolidated plan, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, identifies needs, outlines goals, develops action plans and prepares budgets for the city of Morganton, for the use of Community Development Block Grant funds for the next five years, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024.
There are five significant elements of achieving the city's strategic purpose and objectives through the consolidated plan, split up into two parts, a release from the city said. The following items are significant elements of the city's consolidated plan:
» Broughton District Reuse Project: The city hopes to adapt and reuse more than 1 million square feet of facilities on 800 acres of land in a project between the state, county, city and private partners. Economic development is the main goal, with a housing component with market rate apartments and the reuse and renovation of existing historic buildings. It also will be connected to other parts of the city with trails, greenways and sidewalks.
» West Fleming Drive, Burkemont Avenue and College Street: These infrastructure projects will connect the Broughton District and other economic development areas in the city.
» Slum and blighted housing: The city wants to eliminate slum, blighted and vacant housing units within the city by acquisition, demolition and clearance of abandoned and/or condemned structures. This could include reducing or eliminating lead-based paint hazards.
» Low- and moderate-income opportunities: City leaders hope to make available more job and economic opportunities for people with low- or moderate-incomes in redevelopment areas through the small business loan program.
» Implementing Mission 2030: The city's economic and land development plan that takes into consideration community needs based on business, industry and economic growth will remain a focus.
» Homeownership opportunities: The city wants to help low- and moderate-income homebuyers by giving down payment assistance and first time homeownership counseling through HOME Unifou Consortium Program.
» Nonprofits: Continued support of nonprofits that help low- and moderate-income people through the city's Community Development Block Grant program also will be a focus of the plan, as well as helping nonprofits that assist the needs of the homeless population.
» Fair housing: The city will continue to support fair housing efforts and minimizing relocation or displacement in all programs.
» Public infrastructure: Infrastructure projects to things like sidewalks, streets, water, sewer and storm drain system improvements in low- and moderate-income areas.
The second part of the city's plan is an action plan for one year that describes the city's allocation of federal funds in the 2020 fiscal year to address community development needs. Of the projected $149,257 in community development block grant funds, the city expects to see the money divided up in the following ways:
» Public infrastructure/facilities improvement: $57,019
» Grants to nonprofits: $22,388
» Small business loan program: $30,000
» Acquisition: $5,000
» Clearance: $5,000
» Program administration: $29,850
The city will also be holding a Public Hearing to amend its FY-2019 Annual Action Plan to add Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds into the budget at this meeting.
With the state of emergency ongoing, the city has had to make some changes to how public comments and input are received on the matters.
Anyone who wishes to appear and testify in person at the hearing must contact the city clerk at City Hall, who can be contacted at 828-438-5230 by 3 p.m. on June 15 so the city can make preparations for the person to be heard at the meeting.
Written comments or statements also can be considered so long as they are submitted to the city clerk by 3 p.m. June 15.
The meeting will be aired on CoMPAS Channel 2 and live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Anyone requiring special accommodations for a disability or translation services for those who don't speak English should contact the city at least 48 hours before the meeting. For more information or to request a copy of the draft plan, contact Lisa Helton at 828-485-4281 or 1-800-735-2962 TDD. Contact Helton at 828-514-9194 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.