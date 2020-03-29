Fire station visits for the Morganton Department of Public Safety have been canceled.
According to a Friday post on the department’s Facebook page, all visits, including meetings, car seat safety checks, training, public functions and tours, will be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This is in an effort to not only keep our emergency responders safe and healthy but our neighbors and families safe as well,” the post read. “We can’t help you if we are also sick!”
MDPS personnel are taking extra precautions when responding to incidents and utilizing strict preventative guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Personnel may be wearing additional protective gear as a necessary precautionary measure, the post said.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to remind everyone to stay healthy and safe,” the post said. “Thank you for your understanding, and may God bless you all.”
