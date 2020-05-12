HICKORY — Previously a classroom educational supplement published by local magazine editor Carmen Eckard, Foothills Kids Magazine will become its own nonprofit organization with the help of Lenoir-Rhyne University master’s degree of business administration students.
With a mission to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina,” Foothills Kids Magazine will be a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization with the purpose to publish quarterly editions focused on educational topics for grades 3-5. Topics include science, history and culture related to the foothills region of western North Carolina.
The brainstorm of local magazine publisher and editor Eckard, she wanted the educational supplement she had previously gifted to local schools to “be in the hands of every young student in western North Carolina”.
To achieve this expansion, she and local community organizer Aaron Kohrs teamed up with the 2020 spring cohort of Lenoir-Rhyne University MBA students under the direction of Ralph Griffith to develop a sustainable nonprofit plan.
As part of their experiential learning for the MBA graduate program, the LRU graduate students spent their spring semester brainstorming a model for the developing non-profit — including board of directors bylaws, capital fund plans and marketing campaigns.
LRU MBA students include Alexander Langer, Kendall Fischlein, Carlos Rubio, Josh Alderson, Jaclyn Denny, Mee Vang, Ryan Crompton and Cassidy Joyner.
The LRU MBA students’ proposal of Kohrs as Foothills Kids Magazine executive director and Eckard as creative editor in chief was accepted and will be implemented.
Similarly, Foothills Kids Magazine will have a board of directors structured at the recommendations of the MBA students and will include Board President Cliff Moone, Katye Fredieu, Monica Parache, Richard Eller, Tracy Hall and Jack Alameida.
Over the next several months, Foothills Kids Magazine will use the MBA students’ recommendations to organize the nonprofit and begin distribution of the planned quarterly magazine to regional schoolchildren.
Contact information, upcoming developments and sponsorship opportunities can be found at the Foothills Kids Magazine website foothills.media/digest/foothills-kids.
Foothills Kids Magazine aims to enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina as a nonprofit publication.
