Some animal advocates have been up in arms over what they say was the way Burke County Animal Control responded to a puppy that got loose and it ended up dead.
On March 3, a county animal control officer, who is under the supervision of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a complaint about a stray dog on the campus of George Hildebrand Elementary School, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
When an officer got to the school just after 8:30 a.m. he saw the Jack Russell mix and a school staff member in the bus parking lot, the release said. It said the staff member was unable to get close enough to the animal to catch it and the officer also tried, unsuccessfully, to get the dog to come to him.
The release said the officer was unsuccessful trying to get a leash around the dog’s neck, using a catch pole and setting a large and a small live animal trap. It said the attempts took the officer around 30 to 40 minutes.
The dog’s name was Sophie, she was 10 months old and weighed 15 pounds, according to people who knew the animal.
The sheriff’s office release said at one point the puppy showed its teeth to the officer and the officer did not feel comfortable leaving the animal on the school grounds. The officer, who is certified in using chemical immobilization, estimated the weight of the puppy and loaded a measured amount of 3 cc’s of an approved tranquilizer into a dart, the release said.
The release said the officer asked the school staff member to help him watch where the puppy ran after using a dart to tranquilize it, but both the officer and school staff member lost sight of the animal. The officer and staff member searched the area for about 15 to 20 minutes but were unable to locate the puppy. The officer drove around in the area for about 10 minutes but didn’t find the dog, the release said. The officer was on the scene for approximately an hour and 12 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office release.
The release said the sheriff’s office was later notified the puppy was located by another party in a ditch about six hours later and taken to a veterinarian, who had treated and released the animal. The puppy was taken home, where it died early March 4.
After the veterinarian had released the puppy to the owner, the sheriff’s office release said officers later learned the puppy had bitten someone after having contact with the animal control officer.
Animal advocates say the dog’s body has been sent for independent testing to determine the cause of death and for rabies testing.
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant told county commissioners at the end of January that he wants out of the responsibility of animal control enforcement. While commissioners discussed the possibility of having civilian animal control staff during its budget/planning retreat in February, what those positions would be and whether current animal control positions would be transferred to the sheriff’s office, which Whisenant requested, was not determined.
Last year, Whisenant gave up managing the county animal shelter and its management is now under the oversight of the county manager’s office.
All the time & resources spent trying to immobilize this dog at the taxpayers expense. A 22 bullet would have taken care of her for about 25 cent. Don’t get me wrong I love my Golden Retriever, he’s been a part of my life for eleven years, but if he was causing this much trouble, he would be put down! After all he’s just a soulless animal put on earth for mans use, when he dies he just goes back to the ground not “animal heaven “ as some suppose! How do I know, because Jesus died for mankind who has a free will to accept Him or deny Him.
