The county is reporting its first rabies case of 2020 from the eastern end of Burke County.
Officials were notified late Monday evening that a cat tested positive for the rabies virus at the North Carolina State Lab, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The cat was domesticated and lived in the area of Airport-Rhodhiss Road and Hickory-Airport Road.
Animal Control officers canvassed the area where the cat lived, but BCSO wanted to make all residents aware, according to the release. It is not known how the cat contracted the virus.
State law requires all domestic cats, dogs and ferrets, whether living inside or outside, be vaccinated if they are 4 months or older, the release said. Animals living in outdoor, fenced areas should be vaccinated in case an infected animal gets into the area and attacks a pet.
BCSO offered the following tips on avoiding rabies:
» Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Never touch any wildlife with bare hands. If someone finds a sick or injured animal, they should contact Animal Control at 828-764-9512 and let them handle it. Citizens should not try to rescue or treat the animal themselves.
» Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach.
» Feed pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats or other wildlife to a home.
» Animal-proof trash. Make sure that trash can lids are secure and don’t leave trash bags outside the cans.
» Report stray animals to Animal Control. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.
Visit https://bit.ly/ 34F2ESC for more information on rabies, rabies control and prevention and rabies control laws in North Carolina.
