The rain that rolled into Burke County on Monday appears set to stick around all week.
Precipitation is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the area each day through Friday, including thunderstorms late Monday and throughout the week’s weather projections.
“An area of low pressure at the upper levels is moving southeast toward the Tennessee Valley and detaching itself from the main jet stream,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with Foothills Action Network. “That, along with east and southeast flow at the low levels, will bank up copious amounts of moisture along the Blue Ridge.
“This will set the stage for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall between now and Friday. It will not rain for the entire time, but when it does rain, it will be heavy. By Friday morning, rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches are possible across the heart of Burke County and the rest of the foothills. Higher totals are expected in northwestern sections of Burke, McDowell and Caldwell counties, in excess of six inches.”
The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook that included Burke County for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning, as well as the threat of an isolated tornado for Monday. The hazardous weather outlook continues today through Sunday with more severe weather.
“There is the increasing likelihood of excessive rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday, as periodic waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the region,” the outlook said. “The threat for flooding will increase after sunrise on Tuesday and will remain elevated through Thursday.
“Across the mountains, the threat for landslide activity may also increase on Tuesday into Wednesday. Eventually, the flood threat along main stem rivers will also increase and remain elevated through Thursday.”
After rain showers and thunderstorms entered the area forecast on Monday, the same conditions are in the cards for today. The NWS is calling for an 80 percent chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms after 7 a.m. with patchy fog before 11 a.m. New precipitation amounts are forecast between 1-2 inches and the high will be around 67 degrees.
Tonight, there is a 90 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. Overnight rain totals are forecast at between ½ and ¾ of an inch and the low temperature will be around 51.
Wednesday is projected to bring more of the same with a 90 percent chance of showers, along with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high for the day will be around 59. That night, there will be an 80 percent chance of showers and another possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 51.
Then on Thursday, there is an 80 percent chance of showers then an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high will be around 69. Thursday night’s forecast includes a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 55.
Friday’s weather forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then more showers and a possible thunderstorm between 3-5 p.m. and a 60 percent chance of more rain and storms after 5 p.m. Conditions will be partly sunny with a high around 79. That night, there is a 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58.
Rain finally is absent from the weather forecast on Saturday, with a prediction of mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 during the day and partly cloudy conditions with a low of 59 that night. But rain is back in the mix for Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 84.
To stay up to date with weather throughout the week, visit Foothills Action Network at foothillsweathernetwork.com or see the National Weather Service forecast at weather.gov.
