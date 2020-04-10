The ominous skies forecast for Saturday evening are set to bring a rough end to this Easter holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service’s projection of increasing clouds for Saturday night turns to a 70 percent chance of showers Sunday after 11 a.m., followed by a 100 percent chance of heavy rain. A 100 percent chance of heavy rain showers continues into Sunday night, including a chance of thunderstorms after 9 p.m.
Monday is forecast to bring a 60 percent chance of heavy rain before 7 a.m. before clearing to mostly sunny conditions with a high around 76 degrees.
“Easter Sunday appears to be an active day across the entire southeast with severe weather expected in multiple states,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for Foothills Action Network. “Here locally, we will start the day on the cool side and, with moisture moving in during morning hours, it will be a cold and rainy day with temps staying in the 40s and 50s.
“Rain amounts of 1-3 inches are possible through Monday morning.”
The thunderstorms of Sunday night into Monday could bring about some severe conditions with high winds and gusts around the region.
“Sunday night through the early hours of Monday will feature the threat of gusty winds as the dynamic storm system approaches,” Crawley said. “Wind speeds a few thousand feet above the surface will increase to about 70 mph by late Sunday night. Some of those winds could mix to the grounds and produce 60 mph gusts. The higher elevations stand the best chance.
“And in Morganton, non-thunderstorm wind gusts to 30 mph-plus are probable Sunday night. That could result in a few downed trees and power lines. When the front approaches early Monday morning, it will be accompanied by a line of showers and thunderstorms, some that could be severe. The front should clear the Foothills shortly after daybreak on Monday.”
As part of its forecast, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook ahead of the storms.
“A strong storm system will move across the southern states this weekend,” the outlook says. “It is expected to produce heavy rainfall in our area beginning Sunday, which could lead to flooding and possibly a round of severe weather Sunday night or early Monday. Stay tuned to forecast updates.”
Monday night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees. Then Tuesday, conditions are projected to be sunny with a high near 63.
Rain could return Tuesday night into Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. out of mostly cloudy skies with 41-degree temperatures. Then Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers with mostly cloudy, 62-degree conditions.
For a complete National Weather Service forecast, visit weather.gov. For more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
