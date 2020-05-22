LINCOLNTON — A registered sex offender received a child sex charge after investigators said he inappropriately touched a child.
Austin Michael Fredell, 23, of West Sycamore St. in Lincolnton, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor Thursday, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The charges came after LCSO received a report April 28 of a female victim between the ages of 5- and 8-years-old who was touched inappropriately by someone who knew her, the release said.
The incident occurred on Woodgate Lane north of Lincolnton, the release said.
Fredell was convicted in March 2014 of attempted second-degree rape. He was sentenced to more than eight years in prison, but he was released in August 2016 and put on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, the release said.
His bond for the new charge was set at $50,000.
