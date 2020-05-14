RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A favorite barbecue joint in eastern Burke County is feeling the effects of a nationwide beef shortage.
Matt Goare, whose family owns JD's Smokehouse on Malcolm Boulevard, said Thursday the restaurant, like restaurants across the country, has had a hard time getting beef.
He said from his understanding, a lot of the protein markets are suffering from the same kind of shortage, but it seems to be stemming mostly from packing centers.
"Beef is zero this week," Goare said. "I was able to get very, very little. We'll probably run out at lunch (Thursday) for the weekend."
He said the restaurant typically sees about 500-600 total plates served during lunch hours, including chicken and pork. He said he thought he had enough brisket for 100 plates before he would run out.
"I'm not trying to ration anybody or anything like that," Goare said. "I'm just taking first come first serve. When it's gone, it's gone."
With the struggle to get beef, Goare said the JD's is prepping more pork and chicken to be ready for the weekend.
He said he's never experienced something like this before.
"We've kind of been preparing for a few weeks knowing that shortages were coming, but it's kind of caught up to us this week on the beef," Goare said. "We're just doing our best. We'll offer everything except what we run out of.
"No, I don't think anyone has. I feel bad for everybody involved in it, not only us and our customers but the sales reps that we deal with, the companies, the purveyors we're buying from, all the way up their job has gotten a lot more stressful, a lot more demanding for less money too."
The cost of goods has gone up as well, but Goare said they are trying their best to keep from passing those costs on to customers.
He said he has been trying daily to get more beef, but the purveyors he works with have estimated the shortage could last anywhere from six to eight weeks.
The News Herald spoke to some of the diners at JD's on Thursday about their reaction to the beef shortage.
"I just got back from West Virginia and basically they're having some of the same problems," said Kevin Reilly. "In my opinion, [the packing centers] shouldn't be closing ... time to open the country."
Steve Graves said he's retired so he hasn't been impacted too much by things. He said while he usually orders pork, he thinks JD's has the best beef brisket around and that he comes to the restaurant every week.
"I guess we'll just have to suck it up and absorb it until they can get back to some type of new normal," Graves said. "I guess the processing plants are having trouble getting workers and the farmers, there shouldn't be a problem there, it's just the processing plants and hopefully the president or whoever will deem them essential and they can work around it."
JD's is Charla Krahnke favorite restaurant. She was picking up lunch at the restaurant Thursday for a belated birthday celebration.
"I think that it's really sad now that you can't get certain foods because it just seems like things are running out," Krahnke said. "It just shows how our country is not prepared for all of this but we're just all trying to do the best that we can."
Her sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Gil Algier, got food from JD's for the first time Thursday. Lynn said it was sad that the supplies are short, but she was hoping they would be able to get a plate of brisket before they ran out.
"It's just a shame that the whole world is going through what we're going through right now," Gil said. "Nothing we can do about it except try to work our way through it."
