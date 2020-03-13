The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past two weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of Feb. 28 to March 12:
» Mull Bros. Grocery foodservice, 116 Enola Road, Feb. 28, 96.0
» Uncle Eee Best Burgers Outta Da South, 160 S. Sterling St., Feb. 28, 95.0
» Fumiyoshi Japanese Cuisine, 815 S. Sterling St., Feb. 28, 95.0
» Bojangles’ Famous Chicken and Biscuits No. 865, 317 S. Center St. Hildebran, Feb. 28, 97.5
» Juan’s Restaurant, 430 E. Fleming Drive, Feb. 28, 96.5
» George Hildebrand Elementary School cafeteria, 7470 George Hildebrand School Road Connelly Springs, March 3, 98.5
» Old World Baking Company, 149 Main St. W. Valdese, March 4, 97.5
» Kin2Kin Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, 103 S. Green St., March 6, 98.5
» Maria’s Italian Eatery, 601 S. Green St., March 6, 93.0
» Glen Alpine Elementary School cafeteria, 302 London St. Glen Alpine, March 6, 100.0
» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque food truck, 2362 N.C. Highway 181, March 6, 96.0
» El Portal Mexican Grill, A316 Morganton Heights Blvd., March 9, 94.0
» Grace Ridge Retirement Community cafeteria, 500 Lenoir Road, March 9, 99.5
» Great China, 584 E. Fleming Drive, March 9, 94.0
» Las Salsas Authentic Family Mexican Restaurant, 2113 S. Sterling St., March 10, 92.0
» Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 665 W. Fleming Drive, March 10, 93.0
» Oak Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 2363 N.C. Highway 181, March 10, 100.0
» Drexel Elementary School cafeteria, 101 Alta Vista St. Drexel, March 11, 100.0
» Mull Elementary School cafeteria, 1140 Old N.C. Highway 18, March 11, 99.0
» Boulevard Barbeque, 810 S. College St., March 11, 98.5
» McAlpine Adult Care foodservice, 2806 Kathy Road, March 12, 97.5
» Asian Fusion Kitchen, 402A W. Fleming Drive, March 12, 96.0
» Tokyo Diner Japanese Cuisine, 1223 Burkemont Ave., March 12, 97.5
