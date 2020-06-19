The following food-service facilities underwent safety inspections in the past three months. Ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A. Ratings for March 13 to June 18:
» Curley’s Country Kitchen and Fish Camp, 3653 Curley’s Fish Camp Road, Connelly Springs, June 4, 94
» Fairfield Inn and Suites food service, 400 N. Green St., June 10, 99
» Panera Bread No. 4995, 675 W. Fleming Drive, June 10, 95
» Subway No. 3603, 1255-A Burkemont Ave. No. 22, June 10, 96.5
» Old World Baking Co., 149 Main St. W. Valdese, June 11, 97.5
» Steele Creek Park and Family Campground food service, 7081 N.C. Highway 181, June 11, 95.5
» Food Lion No. 125 produce, 120 Bost Road, June 11, 98.5
» Food Lion No. 454 produce, 827 Main St. S.W., Valdese, June 12, 99
» Food Lion No. 2651 produce, 511 U.S. Highway 70 E., Hildebran, June 12, 99.5
» Osaki Japanese Restaurant, 825 Main St. W., Valdese, June 16, 90
» Smoothie King No. 1653, 279 Independence Blvd., June 17, 97
» Blue 42’s Burger Bar and Wingery, 831 W. Union St., June 17, 95
» B&B Food Mart foodservice, 917 E. Union St., June 18, 91.5
» Taco Bell, 401 Carbon City Road, June 18, 97.5
» Doogie’s Pizza and Subs, 101 E. Main St. Glen Alpine, June 18, 98.5
» King Street Café, 207 S. King St., June 18, 91
