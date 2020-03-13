It appears that rumors continue to circulate about people testing positive for COVID-19 in Burke County.
But health officials said as of Friday afternoon, none of the tests conducted in Burke County for the virus have been confirmed positive.
The Burke County Health Department has tested less than 10 people this week for COVID-19.
Chae Moore, public health information education specialist for the Burke County Health Department, said the tests were taken earlier this week. She said the department is expecting to hear something on the tests in the coming week. She said it takes three to five days once samples, or tests, have been collected to receive the results.
She said if someone goes to their doctor suspecting they may have contracted the virus, doctors’ offices will give a flu test first. If the flu test is negative, then the person would be sent to the Burke County Health Department for testing for COVID-19, she said.
Moore said even if a doctor’s office were to test and use a medical laboratory such as LabCorp, labs are mandated by law to report the findings of a test of a communicable disease to the state. COVID-19 is a communicable disease, she said. The state would then send the result to the local health department, she said.
A positive test is presumptively positive until is it confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say health officials.
Even if one of the tests were to come back positive from the health department, it would have to be confirmed by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While some people may believe COVID-19 is just another form of influenza, it isn’t.
Rahul Sampath, MD, with Blue Ridge Infectious Disease, said COVID-19 is a “Novel” coronavirus that people do not have any pre-existing immunity to. There is no vaccine for it yet, and there is no FDA-approved medication with proven effectiveness, he said. Dr. Sampath completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and a fellowship at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, according to information from the health care system.
Sampath said, additionally, COVID-19 is known to have a high mortality rate in the elderly and certain patient populations that have co-morbid conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.
“Furthermore, our ability to test for, and diagnose this illness is very limited, so we are not sure the true extent of transmission in communities as many people would only experience mild symptoms,” Sampath said. “In my opinion, considering pandemic COVID-19 as very different from any influenza that we have seen for several decades is appropriate, so we can generate constructive concern in our communities to motivate people to follow basic infection prevention rules aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.”
The Burke County Board of Commissioners is taking measures to try to mitigate the possible risks of the virus by limiting the number of people at its next meeting.
The board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday but it limiting attendance to 30 people, which is will based on a first-come, first-served basis, according to information from Burke County.
People are encouraged to visit Burke County Government’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/BurkeCountyNC at 6 p.m. Tuesday to watch the live stream of the commissioners meeting. The meeting also will be aired on CoMPAS Cable, Spectrum Cable and the meetings will be posted to Burke County’s YouTube Channel, usually the day after the meeting, according to information from the county.
