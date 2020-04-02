CHARLOTTE — Watch out for scammers attempting to steal COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments, is the warring issued Thursday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray and Matthew D. Line, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation Division in Charlotte.
“We continue to warn the public about scammers taking advantage of the Coronavirus crisis to line their own pockets. With economic relief payments soon on the way, scammers will get even more aggressive and more creative to get their hands on your money. Remain vigilant and warn your friends and family about COVID-19 scams. Also, do your part in helping us catch scammers and report suspected fraud,” Murray said.
“I urge the public not to fall victim to fraudsters attempting to steal Economic Impact Payments being sent out. The IRS will not call, text, email or otherwise contact you to ask for your information. This money is meant for you. Don’t fall victim to scammers,” said Matthew D. Line, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-CI, Charlotte Field Office.
The Treasury Department and the IRS announced that distribution of Economic Impact Payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.
Information from 2018 or 2019 tax return, if filed, will be used to calculate payment. Most individuals do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send payment to those eligible.
Economic relief checks will be deposited by the IRS into the direct deposit account previously provided in your tax returns. If banking information was not provided, the IRS will send a check via mail. The IRS will NOT contact anyone to request banking information, will not ask anyone to confirm personal information to send or expedite an economic impact payment, or require anyone to pay a fee.
Do not engage scammers or thieves if someone calls claiming to be from the IRS or any entity related to the Economic Impact Payment. Do not give out bank account, debit account or PayPal account information, even if someone claims it is necessary to get a check. It’s a scam.
It will take a few weeks before the treasury mails out the economic impact payments.
If a “check” for an odd amount is received or a check that requires one to verify the check online or by calling a number, it is a fraud. Also, be vigilant about collecting mail soon after it is delivered, to prevent the theft of economic relief checks arriving in the mailbox.
Don’t be a victim. Education is the best way to avoid being defrauded by scammers. Visit www.irs.gov for the latest information on new scams and schemes.
To find out more about Department of Justice resources and information, please visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
To report suspected fraud the Justice Department urges you to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline by calling 866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
