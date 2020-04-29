Throughout the past few turbulent weeks, the students of Morganton Day School have found comfort in continuing their schooling from home.
MDS teachers and families have settled into a new routine of “remote learning.” With the help of technology, students still have daily instruction, submit their assignments, interact in small groups, and even show their work during math class. They are creating beautiful art, completing STEAM challenges and science projects, observing nature and writing poems, taking virtual field trips, and recording journal entries about current events.
The MDS board of trustees responded quickly and decisively to changing conditions and was ready with a plan even before the governor’s order to close schools. Teachers took the week of March 16th to plan, find online resources, use the necessary technology, revise their lessons, and prepare for remote learning.
School staff communicated regularly with families throughout the transition, inquired about everyone’s available resources at home, and sent home the needed supplies. Students resumed classes remotely on March 23rd.
“It is our goal for our students to continue excelling during this time,” said Dr. Melanie Mikusa, head of school. “The learning curve with remote learning has been steep, but our faculty and families have persevered. Remote learning continues to get easier as we all become more comfortable with the technology and the new rhythm of school.”
“Hands-on projects and creative presentations will be a vital aspect of our virtual learning landscape,” said Treesie Cape, curriculum coordinator. “I am incredibly proud of our students, teachers, and families. When faced with change, they have stepped right up with open minds, taking risks and working through challenges. We are all learning together in this new endeavor.”
Morganton Day School is a K-8 International Baccalaureate (IB) school with a five-star Junior Kindergarten program and a rigorous Middle School curriculum focused on STEAM and experiential learning. MDS is now enrolling for the fall. Learn more at www.morgantondayschool.com or by calling 828-437-6782.
