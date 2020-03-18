IREDELL COUNTY -- Iredell County has its second presumptive positive test of coronavirus.
The Iredell County Health Department announced it was notified of the case Monday. At this time, the individual is isolating at home and willingly cooperating with public health officials, a news release from the health department reported.
To protect the individual’s privacy, the department will not be releasing any further information. The Iredell County Health Department team members are monitoring the individual during the mandatory isolation and are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread.
The first case in Iredell County was announced Monday; the first case in North Carolina was in Wake County and was reported March 3.
The department “continues to monitor the novel coronavirus situation in our area and provide updated guidance and support to our community, municipal partners and healthcare businesses in response to the pandemic,” the release states.
The health department continues to urge residents to follow social distancing protocols and seek alternatives for communication including phone, email and other online resources to limit exposure to others and protect yourself as best as possible.
Social distancing means the avoidance of crowded places and maintaining distances of at least six feet from other people to prevent the spread of the virus. Gov. Roy Cooper has banned mass gatherings of 100 people or more in the same room or same space (auditorium stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space). The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that residents not participate in mass gathering with greater than 50 participants while President Donald Trump has encouraged citizens to socialize in groups of no more than 10 people.
Even if individuals feel healthy and are not exhibiting symptoms, it is important for everyone to follow these measures to better protect themselves and their fellow residents, the release states.
“This is especially significant for certain populations who are at high risk for severe illness,” the release states. “These populations include those 65 years or older, those with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or those with weakened immune systems.
“The county takes the novel coronavirus seriously and has prepared for its potential impacts for the past several months. We encourage our residents to remain calm," the release states.
People who are confirmed as having COVID-19 infection are given an Isolation Order by the Health Director. Violation of this Isolation Order could result in injunctive relief or criminal penalties. Individuals identified as a close contact to a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be issued a Quarantine Order by the Health Director. Penalties will ensue if the Quarantine Order is not followed.
“It is very important that we all take responsibility to protect ourselves, family, friends and the community from COVID-19 by taking the correct prevention measures.” stated Jane Hinson, Health Director.
At this time, novel coronavirus is currently not widespread in Iredell County and is still considered a low risk, the release states. This is an evolving situation and the county’s leadership and health department team are monitoring it day-by-day and maintaining regular communications with local and state partners to provide residents with the most current information.
