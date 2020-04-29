RALEIGH — The State Employees’ Credit Union and SECU Foundation boards of directors have announced a commitment of up to $10 million to assist with COVID-19 disaster relief efforts across North Carolina.
The combined funding — $5 million each from the credit union and the foundation — will help multiple nonprofit organizations meet basic food, clothing, shelter and financial assistance needs statewide. The donations will also support frontline medical providers and others as they carry out their missions to help the most vulnerable North Carolinians during this pandemic crisis.
“COVID-19 has presented a huge economic challenge for many North Carolinians,” said SECU Board Chairman Bob Brinson. “We understand the financial struggles many of our members, families, friends and neighbors are facing — the needs are tremendous. SECU cares deeply about the financial and physical welfare of our 2.5 million members and the people of North Carolina.
“We are grateful for all those on the front lines serving individuals affected by this crisis — we are confident that these donations will not only help provide essential needs and services in our local communities, but will provide North Carolinians with the hope that together, we will make it through this difficult time.”
“Like the credit union, the foundation was founded on the philosophy of ‘people helping people,’” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chairwoman. “Through these donations, more North Carolinians will receive needed care and support during this coronavirus pandemic.
“We deeply appreciate the frontline medical and other essential service providers who courageously serve the residents and communities of our state, and we are grateful for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to these efforts.”
“With such a sizeable commitment, we will be able to partner with many top-notch service providers who make a difference in the lives of North Carolinians every day,” added Mike Lord, president and CEO of State Employees’ Credit Union. “We will distribute funds where the need is immediate using structures already in place to provide the assistance.
“The credit union and foundation are united in aiding our communities. We are here to help during this challenging time.”
