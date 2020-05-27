Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Mario Sacchetti, Patton, (GPA 4.79 at mid-year)
College Plans
Mario will be attending the University of South Carolina Honors College. He plans on majoring in mechanical engineering and then attending law school.
“This opportunity will allow me to have the experiences of a big university such as large football games, while also having many of my classes in a smaller class setting,” Sacchetti said. “The honors college also has an excellent reputation and just felt like home to me.”
“After college, my goal is to become a patent attorney,” Sacchetti said. “As a patent attorney I will be able to have a career involving both engineering and law, two fields I have a great interest in. I am very excited to go to the University of South Carolina. I’m excited to meet new people, overcome new obstacles and experience new things.”
Favorite Classes
AP Calculus, AP Environmental Science and AP World History
Favorite Teachers
“Danny St. Louis may not have been a teacher in the classroom but he has been a teacher and mentor of mine since I was five years old and started swimming for the Morganton Swim Club,” Sacchetti said. “He taught me how to be a state swimming finalist and he taught me many life lessons. He was my sponsor for my confirmation in the Catholic Church and he has always set a good example for dealing with all events in life, with grace and a good attitude. He has been my most influential teacher.”
Favorite High School Memory
“My favorite memory of high school was my senior NFAC Conference Championship swim meet,” Mario said. “Our Patton boys swim team, led by Coach T.R. Robinson, consisted of ten swimmers. We knew we had to work a miracle to pull off the title of conference champs. We were up against teams with far more swimmers than we had. Somehow, all ten of us worked together as a team and made it happen. Our team of ten earned the title of NFAC men’s swimming champions 2019-2020.
“Every single one of us made it happen together that night,” Mario said. “This memory is most important to me.”
Extracurricular Activities
Sacchetti has been an assistant coach with the Burke County Stingrays Special Olympics swim team for the last two years alongside head coach Christi Bristol. He was also a “volunteen” through J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center’s summer program. He was a 10-time Most Valuable Player through the Morganton Swim Club and swam varsity at Patton for four years, where he was the NFAC men’s swimmer of the year this year. He won Farm Bureau Athlete of the Week in 2019 and 2020.
Sacchetti was the senior class secretary at Patton, participated in Key Club and was a National Honor Society member in his senior year. He has been a part of the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society and is the vice president of the Technology Student Association.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“It means a lot to me,” Sacchetti said. “It is a validation of all of these years of working hard. I have always tried to work hard even when I didn’t want to and didn’t have to. Looking back, this was 12 years of working hard and doing the best that I could every single year. It feels nice to be rewarded for my hard work and achievements.”
Family
Mario’s father, Mario, is a physician. His mother, Megan, is a nurse. Mario has two younger sisters – Emma, 16 is a rising senior at Patton and Ellie, 15, is a rising junior at Patton.
Graduation Celebration Plans
“I had a party planned for May 31 but I may opt for a smaller celebration with close family and friends,” Sacchetti said. “I will determine what I do based on the rules and laws in place at the time.”
