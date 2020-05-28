Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Sterling Hall, Patton High School
College Plans
Hall will head to Princeton University and is unsure of what he will major in, but he said he is leaning towards mechanical engineering and history.
“Princeton is a great university in all areas, so I would get a great education in any field I choose to study,” Hall said. “Also, the small town of Princeton reminded me of Morganton.”
Favorite Classes
“My favorite classes at Patton were history, all the Project Lead the Way engineering classes and AP Environmental Science,” he said.
Favorite Teachers
“While I loved almost all of the teachers that I had at Patton, Mr. Collins, my track and cross country coach, and Mr. Gantt, the previous teachers of the engineering classes at Patton, were two of my favorite (teachers),” Hall said. “My counselor, Mrs. Rigsbee, is also awesome. All of them were amazing mentors to me.”
Favorite High School Memories
“Some of my favorite memories of Patton involved the sports that I played,” Hall said. “Hanging out with my friends and making countless new ones through sports is amazing. Working and achieving things together, like finally having the boys swim team win conference this year and going to states, or going back to the trail to cheer on the girls cross country team after finishing the boys race will always be things I remember.
“I also really enjoyed being a part of the musical this year, Beauty and the Beast, but sadly it was cancelled,” he said.
Extracurricular Activities
“My favorite sports in high school were swimming, cross country and track,” Hall said. “I was in a lot of clubs but my two favorite (clubs) were probably Quizbowl and KIND Club. In the community, I was an intern for the Exploring Joara Foundation, a local archaeological nonprofit. I was a member of BYOP (Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists) and created a volunteer opportunities website, which is now in the hands of the Community Foundation. I also am an Eagle Scout from Troop 184.”
Family
“I have a sister, Madison, who is graduating from Stanford University this year with a degree in computer science,” Hall said. “My brother, Bennett, is currently a sophomore at Yale (University). My parents, Doug and Susan, are local attorneys.”
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“It’s nice for my hard work to be recognized, but what I will remember most are my friendships and fun times,” Hall said.
Graduation Celebration Plans
“Right now I don’t have any plans, but hopefully as some of this subsides I will have a small party with a few of my friends,” he said.
