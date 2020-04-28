Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to include new information about identification of businesses and facilities with positive cases of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 count for Burke County grew by seven cases Tuesday, according to the health department.
Those cases bring the Burke County total positive case count to 97, contributing to the 9,568 confirmed cases in the state, 463 hospitalizations and 342 deaths.
The health department said in its Tuesday media briefing that it, along with the Burke County Command Staff, are working hard to keep the county healthy.
“If residents continue to not stay at home, congregate in businesses (less than 6 feet and for 10 minutes or longer) and stay out in public, the more likely you will run in to someone that has COVID-19 and probably doesn’t know they have it and don’t have any symptoms,” the briefing said. “In the future, as businesses are opened, this possibility will become even greater.”
Rumors have circulated on social media about employees contracting COVID-19 at area businesses that have remained open through the pandemic.
Some of them have turned out to be true. The News Herald confirmed Monday that an employee at Lowe’s on Burkemont Avenue tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in April.
But others are proving more difficult to pin down.
The newspaper reached out to Walmart’s media relations office to ask about a rumored case of the novel coronavirus in an employee at one of the Morganton stores.
Rebecca Thomason, a spokesperson for Walmart, said the company is leaving individual confirmations of locations of COVID-19 cases to local health departments.
“I understand the frustration of trying to confirm or debunk rumors, but rest assured we are taking all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of those inside our stores,” Thomason said in an email Tuesday.
When The News Herald reached out to the health department to confirm the case, the health department said it would not be naming facilities with positive cases of COVID-19.
“When it is determined to be a risk to the community, public health officials will widely distribute a public health message,” said Lisa Moore, public information officer for the department.
Statewide, progressing through the phases to reopen the state might be getting a little bit closer.
In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state has seen some leveling of COVID-19 cases.
“The thing we have to put first and foremost is the public health and safety of North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “We have to make sure that things are safe.”
He said the state would rely on science, data and facts when it comes to making decisions to progress through the phases of reopening the state. He said business and industry leaders would be involved in the decision making process as well.
State guidelines will remain the floor for COVID-19 restrictions, Cooper said. Counties can add their own restrictions, but they currently are not able to lift any of the state’s restrictions.
Staying at home, social distancing and cleaning all continue to be recommended measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
