Rainfall totals reached 2-4 inches across the majority of Burke County by midday Wednesday, with higher totals in some spots and more precipitation expected through the end of the week.
Citing totals from Burke County Emergency Management’s mesoscale network, Foothills Action Network reported that 2.73 inches of rain had fallen through noon Wednesday at the Morganton Department of Public Safety’s station on Avery Avenue in downtown.
Across the rest of Burke, totals at fire stations and measuring points included 1.95 inches at Kirksey Drive, 2.45 at Salem, 2.84 at Valdese, 3.02 at Triple Community, 3.58 at Chesterfield, 3.63 at Brindletown, 3.78 at George Hildebrand, 3.82 at Enola, 3.96 at Lovelady, 4.00 at both South Mountain and West End, and 8.58 in Jonas Ridge.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Burke included ¾ to 1 inch of new rainfall Wednesday afternoon and 1-2 more inches Wednesday night before a flash flood watch for the county is set to expire at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The weather service’s expectation for Wednesday night was that in addition to a heavy rainfall threat, isolated thunderstorms were possible through the night. The storms that developed were expected to produce cloud-to-ground lightning, torrential downpours and wind gusts capable of knocking down trees weakened by the heavy rain and saturated soil.
Thursday’s NWS forecast for Burke County calls for an 80 percent chance of rain showers with new rainfall amounts between ½ and ¾ inch possible. Thursday evening, there is a 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m., with a 30 percent chance of showers afterward. New rain totals are expected to be less than 1/10 inch.
“Expect periods of rainfall with embedded thunderstorms ... into early Thursday morning in response to a strong moist fetch off of the Atlantic Ocean,” the flash flood watch read. “Widespread additional rainfall of 2-4 inches on top of locally four-plus inches that have already fallen will continue to set the stage for new flooding to develop across low-lying areas including near streams, creeks and main stem rivers. The additional rainfall along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment will increase the threat for landslides and debris flows.”
On Friday, the NWS says there is a 60 percent chance of showers before noon, then a 70 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm between noon and 1 p.m. and likely showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Friday night’s forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Conditions that night will be partly cloudy.
Rain opportunities return Sunday and Monday with a 40 percent chance of showers both days, followed by a 30 percent chance of showers on Monday night and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
While adjacent McDowell County also was under the flash flood watch like Burke, it additionally was issued a flood warning through 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for its southwestern portion and a flood advisory through 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for its southern portion.
Foothills Action Network said the McDowell County Emergency Management mesoscale network reported at noon Wednesday that rainfall totals across that county included 2.55 inches at Nebo, 3.69 at Lake James, 3.91 at North Cove, 5.61 at Marion South, 5.80 at Downtown Marion, 6.29 at Old Fort, 6.41 at Pleasant Gardens, 6.58 at Lake Tacoma, 7.11 at Sugar Hill, and 9.21 at Old Fort Mountain.
And from Cleveland County Emergency Management’s mesoscale network, FAN reported rainfall totals of 1.52 inches at Downtown Shelby, 1.91 at Waco, 1.94 at Kings Mountain, 2.57 at West Shelby, 2.58 at Grover, and 3.59 at Casar.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. For more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
