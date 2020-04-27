Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing two trucks with $30,000 worth of furniture inside them Friday morning.
Jennifer Brooke Laws, 41, of 4670 Crystal Creek Road in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of felony larceny, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Douglas Herman Saunders, 34, of the same address, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the release said.
The charges came after deputies responded to 1185 Drexel Road in Morganton where two Ford Cutaway Van Trucks were reported stolen. The trucks had about $30,000 worth of furniture inside of them, the release said.
Following a tip, deputies arrived at the Laws' and Saunders' address around 5:37 p.m. and found the two trucks still loaded with the furniture, the release said.
Saunders and Laws both were found at the home and fled on foot.
Lawrence was found hiding in a crawlspace under a shed at a neighbor's home at 5:48 p.m., according to the release.
Saunders had fled into the crawlspace of his home and entered the mobile home through a hole cut out in the home's floor. He refused to come out of the residence.
Negotiations with Saunders continued by telephone while Burke County SWAT was headed to the address. Before SWAT could enter the home, Saunders came outside with his hands up and surrendered at 8:24 p.m., the release said.
No one else was found in the home.
Saunders gave a full confession during an interview with a detective, according to the release. Both trucks and all the stolen furniture were recovered.
Saunders' bond was set at $30,000 secured, and Laws' bond was set at $50,000 secured. Both had a court date set for Monday.
