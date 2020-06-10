A suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Nebo was caught by Burke County deputies after a manhunt, authorities said Wednesday.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Ballard Hensley, 27, address listed as Bradley Park in Nebo, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
At 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers responded to U.S. 70 East in Nebo in reference to a dispute with shots fired.
An investigation revealed that Hensley and the victim, 30-year-old Timothy Ray Noblitt, of Marion, got into an argument inside a Honda Odyssey van at a residence on U.S. 70 East, at which time Hensley shot Noblitt in the left ankle with a handgun.
Hensley fled on foot, and a manhunt ensued. He was found in the woods by Burke County sheriff’s deputies at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Noblitt was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hensley was in jail in Burke County on Wednesday morning. His bond will be set when he is returned to McDowell County.
