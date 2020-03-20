Typically, florists would spend early-spring days preparing floral arrangements for events.
But with events being canceled left and right because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garden Gate Floral and Events was left with a lot of extra flowers.
“Last Wednesday, when everything kind of became apparent what was happening in the world, all of our events suddenly were canceled,” said Garden Gate Floral and Events owner Carey Lowe. “But we had already bought the stuff for those, so we decided, once we realized flowers aren’t a necessity for living with what’s going on, that we didn’t want to get stuck with them.”
That’s why the business decided to leave bouquets of the extra flowers free for the taking on a table outside the shop Friday.
“We decided to just try to brighten everybody’s day by giving them away,” Lowe said. “In return, what we didn’t see coming, was folks showing up and sticking money in the mail slot in the door and making us cry.”
By 2 p.m., all the bouquets of flowers had been given away.
“Really, we were trying to pay it forward, not get anything out of it,” Lowe said. “It made me happy to see that people don’t think of just themselves at a time like this. They think of others.”
Small actions can speak volumes, Lowe said.
“Sometimes what you do, to yourself, can seem insignificant, but real-ly it’s not,” she said. “It could really help someone brighten their day.”
Moving forward, she hopes people still will value the little things.
“Just keep in mind that ... we’re all in this together,” Lowe said. “One action kind of can help someone who can turn around and then help someone else. To me, that’s what community is and that’s why Morganton is so great.”
And she said she and her family know there’s always a plan.
“We know God is our provider, not Garden Gate,” Lowe said.
