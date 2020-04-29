There’s a small potential for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms for Burke County as Wednesday moves to a close.
Storms will move through the area tonight and early Thursday morning bringing a small chance of isolated severe storms, said Jeffrey Taylor with the National Weather Service.
He expected the biggest threat from the storms would be flash flooding in more vulnerable areas, so drivers should use caution as rain moves into the area.
Wind gusts are possible, but weren’t expected to be more than 30 mph, Taylor said.
A chance of light showers returns Thursday afternoon and early Friday, but the weekend is looking like it will shape up to be pretty clear.
