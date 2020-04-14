Social distance has become something of a slogan for 2020.
In North Carolina, social distancing is required until at least April 29 after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 30. Under the order, people only are supposed to leave their homes for essential needs, like food, medicine, outdoor exercise and work.
That means going out to eat or on a shopping trip to treat yourself is out of the question at least until then.
But models that were explained during a press conference April 6 with researchers from UNC Chapel Hill, Duke University, RTI International and more say that social distancing should stay in place at least through May to slow the spread of COVID-19.
If social distancing policies were to be lifted at the end of April, there is more than a 50 percent chance that acute care and ICU bed capacity will be outstripped, and that it could happen as soon as Memorial Day, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
It also is estimated that 750,000 North Carolinians could be infected with COVID-19 by June 1 if the policies are lifted at the end of April, the release said.
But if the policies stay in place past the end of April, that number plummets to 250,000, according to the release.
Dr. Rahul Sampath, the chair of infection prevention and control at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ride, explained the importance of social distancing simply in an email to The News Herald.
“Simply put, if you limit interacting with people, you lessen your chance to being exposed to the virus,” Sampath said.
It’s especially important now, as the number of cases of COVID-19 in Burke County is growing.
“People can spread the virus before they know they are sick,” Sampath wrote in the email. “Keep away from others outside your home even if you have no symptoms. Social distancing helps limit contact with infected people and contaminated surfaces.”
Social distancing has been successful in other countries, Sampath said.
“The measures we’re taking, if we do them effectively, will be very successful in flattening the curve — slowing a virus’ spread so that fewer people need to seek treatment at any given time instead of having everyone sick at one time, straining resources more than they already are,” he said in the email.
But it would seem that Burke County is struggling with social distancing.
Unacast, a company that maps mobility data to give other companies an idea of how people are interacting with different locations, decided to start tracking the change in average distance traveled to find out how the U.S. is handling social distancing.
Burke County earned a D- rating, meaning there has only been a 25-40 percent reduction in average mobility, and less than a 55 percent reduction in non-essential visits, according to the scoreboard.
That makes it about on par with the state, which also has a D- rating. North Carolina has seen a 25-40 percent reduction in average mobility, and a 55-60 percent reduction in non-essential visits, according to the scoreboard.
For those who have to go out, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips:
» Clean your hands often by either washing them for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
» Put distance between yourself and others, even if they aren’t showing symptoms of being sick.
» Use a cloth face cover to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others.
» Cover coughs and sneezes using the inside of your elbow.
» Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily.
Visit https://bit.ly/3emd Eci to read more tips from the CDC about preventing illness.
