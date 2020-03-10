Filling up at the gas station isn’t normally something that could be called a thrilling experience.
But it seems like it’s a lot easier to be happy about it when the regular gasoline price per gallon starts with a one instead of a two.
That was the case at a few stores with prices of $1.99 in the Burke County area starting Monday. And on Tuesday afternoon, the GasBuddy mobile application indicated that six gas stations in the area were coming in at under $2.
The Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive was at $1.96, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street was at $1.98, and the Gate on North Green, the Speedway on West Union Street, the Ingles Gas Express and Quality Plus on Carbon City Road, and the Shell on South Sterling Street all sat at $1.99 per gallon.
According to a Monday news release by GasBuddy, North Carolina gas prices have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 on Monday, according to the outlet’s daily survey of 6,092 stations in the state. Also, Gas prices in N.C. are 5.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.36 on Monday. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and sits 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest station in N.C. was priced at $1.89 on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of $1.40. The cheapest price in the entire country on Monday stood at $0.61 while the most expensive was $4.87, a difference of $4.26.
And historically, GasBuddy said N.C. prices for March 9 over the past decade were $2.38 in both 2019 and 2018, $2.19 in 2017, $1.73 in 2016, $2.34 in 2015, $3.36 in 2014, $3.71 in 2013, $3.75 in 2012, $3.52 in 2011 and $2.72 in 2010.
Across the state, Monday prices were $2.16 in Fayetteville, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.21; $2.17 in Charlotte, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23; and $2.18 in Greensboro, down 5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23.
“It’s been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20 percent in Sunday evening trade,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the release. Combined with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have nowhere to go but down and like a rock. Oil has now seen its value cut nearly in half after Iran tensions inflamed prices months ago, and it doesn’t immediately look like it will get any better.
“For motorists, I urge them to be in absolutely no hurry to fill up as gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros. At a time of year that prices are usually rising, we’ll see anything but that. The national average came into March like a lamb and will likely be leaving as a lion, with prices roaring lower.”
On Tuesday, the GasBuddy mobile app reported prices for 23 gas stations in Burke County with an average of $2.10 per gallon. That corresponded with the outlet’s Fuel Insights website, which listed a $2.11 average for Burke and a $2.29 average for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metro Area.
The aforementioned six stations had the lowest price on the app, while the highest six prices were the Exxon stations on Bethel Road and North Green Street at $2.22, the Exxon on West Fleming Drive and the Tobacco Barn on East Fleming Drive at $2.19, and the Exxon on Burkemont Avenue and Triangle on West Union Street at $2.18.
For more petroleum analysis from GasBuddy, go to gasbuddy.com or download the GasBuddy mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.