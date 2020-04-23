Animal welfare workers perform lifesaving missions on a daily basis. Some go unnoticed but they always leave in imprint on our hearts. To focus on some good deeds and happy endings during these hard times, we wanted to share some of the amazing work our local rescues are doing and we’d like to thank all of the people working in animal welfare as well as the citizens who have stepped up to foster and adopt during this time.
Sadie - A Better Life Indeed - A Better Life Animal Rescue/Day One Animal Rescue
A Better Life Animal Rescue received an urgent plea about a stray and very pregnant dog in a remote area known to be highly populated by coyotes. A photo of this sweet girl showed that her puppies could be born at any moment. We set out to look for her several times to no avail. We knew our only hope was to trap her. Since this situation was urgent, we had not had time to wait and find placement within our organization so we reached out to Day One Animal Rescue to see if they could take her if we were to get her. Thankfully, they had a foster available and the next afternoon our pregnant girl was safely secured.
She was transported to her foster home who named her Sadie. It was obvious when we got her into the house and settled that she was content and felt safe. On Easter Sunday 2019, Sadie blessed the world with five beautiful puppies. Happy smiles and grateful hearts joined in celebration knowing that six lives were saved thanks to teamwork and dedication.
Duke - That was a Close One – The Cat's Cradle
A cat with its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar was spotted in their parking lot by some DSS workers. From reports of others, the cat had been stuck like that for at least a week. So, this poor cat was not only starved, dehydrated and emaciated, he was also extremely traumatized by the time he was rescued. He was taken to Medicine Man Veterinary Hospital for treatment. Rhonda, a Cat’s Cradle volunteer, happened to be at the clinic when they brought him in and offered to take him in if he survived. After several months of Rhonda’s patience and TLC, Duke (it was a Duke’s Mayonnaise jar, after all) is now healthy, happy and available for adoption.
Scrappy Doo/Hugh - Heart of Gold – Burke County Animal Services/Hearts and Hands
Scrappy Doo came to Animal Services with a few interesting medical anomalies. Scrappy had episodes of syncope (fainting) that seemed to be associated with excitement. On his intake exam, he also tested positive for heartworm disease. We did not want to give up on this sweet guy because he deserved a second chance. Providence was on our side because, to our surprise, the sweetest family came in and fell in love with Scrappy Doo immediately. Even disclosure of his medical history did not dissuade them from wanting to make him part of their family.
We were able to partner with Hearts and Hands to see if we could reach a diagnosis for Scrappy. He went in for a medical workup at Morganton Animal Hospital and we received some unfortunate news and, still, his new family was persistent. We received second opinions and collaborated with Animal Hospital of East Burke and NC State and it was determined that, although Scrappy had significant heartworm disease, they felt that he could make it through treatment and live a happy life. Scrappy has since visited a cardiologist and been given a green light!
Scrappy, whose new name is Hugh, has a very loving family and just this past week tore up his first toy, like a real dog. This was a huge effort between Animal Services, Hearts and Hands, a loving family, and several veterinary hospitals in Burke County in order to give one dog a shot at a good life.
Thanks again to all the animal lovers out there, doing all that they can do.
Kaitlin Settlymyre is director of Burke County Animal Services.
