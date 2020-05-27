I read an interesting story recently in Reader’s Digest regarding a woman’s campaign to send 365 notes of appreciation, one for each day of the year, to reconnect with friends, associates and family members that usually only receive the obligatory once a year holiday card. She had begun her idea of sending cards rather than using social media for just one month to see if she could do it. As a commuter who rode the train to and from work every day, she had perfect time to devote to her campaign.
Needless to say, once the month was over, she felt invigorated and had a feeling of accomplishment. Those that she sent cards to were elated to receive them and let her know.
Could she do it for an entire year? You bet she could and she did!
Family and friends describe me as being from the old school of sending handwritten notes for birthdays, graduations, get well cards, congratulations on new babies, new houses, new puppies or kittens, and just about anything new. I seem to have inherited this trait from my mother who was a devotee of the written word.
Of course, Mom didn’t have the luxury of email or Facebook. I also have one luxury Mom didn’t have – a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet with birthdays broken down by month and an easy check off feature once the card has been sent. Granted, some people are slightly puzzled when they receive a birthday card from me on the first day of the month when their birthdays fall in the middle or the end, but my foolproof plan of mailing them all at once seems to work because I don’t forget to slip them in the mailbox in the middle of the month.
Does writing notes or cards have a positive effect not only on the receiver but on the sender as well? The author of the article claimed that the personalization of a handwritten note was a much-needed anecdote to social media that tended to instill feelings of depression rather than glee.
For instance, scrolling through Facebook is delightful for the happy news and baby/puppy/kitten pictures, but all too often there’s those bursts in the happiness bubble of life when politics, critics or wimpy whiners take to the social outlet podium. As the author relays so eloquently in her article, after an innocent scroll, all too often one is either depressed or spiraling into rage reading some posts.
Instagram was no better because one becomes tired of admiring other people’s lives — their beach vacations, the amount of collagen in their brand-new lip job, or the super way they organized the hanging of pots in their kitchen. In comparison, writing thank-you notes is an act of noticing and honoring one’s own life rather than taking time to read up on someone else’s.
In a New York Times story, Amit Kumar, a University of Texas professor, says that most of us underestimate the impact of sending an actual note rather than an electronic text or email. He says that after receiving thank-you notes and filling out questionnaires about how it felt to get them, participants in his study claimed they were “ecstatic” to get a handwritten note, scoring the happiness rating a 4 out of 5. The senders typically guessed they’d evoke a 3 at best, so this was a boost to their morale, too.
The notes in question were not typical “thanks for the Amazon gift card.” Rather, the 100 or so participants in each of the four experiments were asked to write a short “gratitude letter” to a person who had affected them in some way. Sample letters included notes of appreciation to friends or family members who took the time to listen when they needed a couple of ears to be heard. Or even a simple thank you card for a service might be welcome, such as a card for the mail carrier who trudges through May thunderstorms to deliver our mail.
So, the next time you receive a gift, compliment, anything, consider writing a thank you note rather than shooting off a text or email. The note doesn’t have to be long (three or four sentences is just fine), but it should mention the gift if you received one, your delight in it (“Fido loves the new Kong you sent – finally something he can’t destroy”), and your appreciation for the sender’s time, effort and thoughtfulness.
Make the thank-you note sound authentic, i.e., saying that the hot pink polka dot blouse splashed on a chartreuse background is “absolutely stunning” will seem insincere when words like that have never crossed your lips. Try to use the same tone as you would to the reader in person such as, “I know I’ll get noticed in such a cool blouse.”
Try to make the reader feel special, i.e., “I’m lucky to have a friend like you” or for the Fed Ex delivery person, “I know this has been a tough time for you during the pandemic and I appreciate you.”
Writing notes really isn’t that time-consuming and you can get a batch of note cards on Amazon for a good price. Sure, postage is expensive, but isn’t spreading a little happiness worth 55 cents?
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
