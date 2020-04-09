A man who has been charged for a stabbing now is facing a charge for intimidating a witness.
Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 23, of 5873 Jenkins Road, Lot 17, Morganton, was charged with felony intimidating witness Thursday, according to a news release and arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Villarreal originally was charged March 28 after deputies responded to the parking lot of Burkemont Baptist Church and made contact with a male victim and female witness who had left the scene of a stabbing at Villarreal's home, according to a previous News Herald article.
The victim had apparent stab wounds to his face and eye, the article said. Villarreal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after he was interviewed.
During the course of the investigation, investigators found that Villarreal made contact with a state's witness in an ongoing criminal investigation to prevent and/or deter testimony, according to the Thursday news release.
Villarreal already was being held under a $100,000 secured bond for the original charge, according to the Burke County Police to Citizen website. He was issued an additional $15,000 secured for the intimidation charge with a court date set for Monday, the release said.
