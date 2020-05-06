Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. to include information about a death from the Burke County Health Department.
Burke County reported an 11th COVID-19 related death Wednesday, as well as five new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The person was in their 70s and not hospitalized, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions.
The five new cases brought the county’s total to 119, but at least 63 of those infected have recovered, according to a Monday Facebook post by the health department.
At the state level, there were 12,758 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 516 people hospitalized and 477 people dead across 99 counties. There have been at least 164,482 tests completed across the state.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, took to a press conference to give a refresher on what all will be opened as the state enters phase one of reopening Friday at 5 p.m.
All businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity with the exception of businesses like bars, entertainment venues, gyms, hair salons and nails salons. Restaurants will only be allowed to open for drive-thru, takeout and delivery.
Cohen said the limitation on which businesses are being allowed to reopen is because some businesses require closer contact than others.
“Given the nature of the virus, given that it’s highly contagious and that it can be very dangerous for some, we wanted to approach the easing of restrictions in a measured way,” Cohen said. “We wanted to start with lower risk activities, where you’re largely walking around if your indoors and where it’s easier to social distance.”
When the state reevaluates its indicators in a couple of weeks, more businesses, like those where social distancing isn’t as easy or where there’s prolonged exposure to others, might be able to open, Cohen said.
“Those activities will always still have risks,” she said. “We will need to do all the things that we’re talking about now to keep the spread of the virus low when we address those additional activities.”
Overnight camps aren’t going to be operating in phase one, but the state still hasn’t made a decision about what overnight camps will be able to do in phase two, Cohen said. Day camps are allowed to operate in phase one as long as they follow NCDHHS guidance.
The stay-at-home order has been modified to recommend wearing cloth face coverings, Cohen said.
“By covering your face when you go out for your essential reasons or for commerce, you’re being a good neighbor and a good community member by using those face coverings,” she said. “Face coverings, remember though, are not a replacement for the other ... evidence based measures, such as waiting six feet apart and washing your hands, and remaining home whenever possible.”
Cohen recognized that some groups may feel like they are being targeted for wearing a face mask, and said that if anyone feels they have been the target of ethnic or racial intimidation because they are wearing a face covering, they should report it to law enforcement or another government entity.
She reminded viewers to remember the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wash hands frequently and wait 6 feet apart.
“You can make a difference to protect your family and your neighbors,” Cohen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.