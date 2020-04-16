The cold weather Thursday morning couldn't keep Burke County's fire departments from coming together to give their thanks to health care workers.
Personnel and apparatuses from the fire departments across Burke County lined up along the right shoulders of the entrance and exit to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton on Thursday to show their thanks for health care workers who are manning the front line of the battle against COVID-19.
Charles Autrey, assistant chief of Salem Fire and Rescue and president of the Burke County Firefighters Association, said he felt it was important to let health care workers know the community sees the sacrifices they are making and the risks they are taking to keep people healthy.
"The Burke County firefighters wanted to show our appreciation to the hospital staff and to Burke County EMS for all they're doing during the COVID-19 pandemic," Autrey said. "We just came out here today to show them our support and appreciation."
Other firefighters spoke to showing their thanks for the hospital. Bobby Lloyd, safety officer for Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, said he wanted health care workers to feel appreciated through the long hours they're working.
"We enjoy coming out and doing this for the hospital," Lloyd said.
David Hart, also a member of Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, added to that.
"We have a lot of respect for them," Hart said. "We have a lot of respect for health care, EMS, firemen. Everybody puts their lives in danger at all times, nothing can tell what we're going to come across."
For Greg Icard, assistant chief of Lovelady Fire and Rescue, it's easy to see the sacrifices health care workers are making.
"I see the added stress on family members," said Greg Icard, assistant chief at Lovelady Fire and Rescue. "I have a son and daughter in health care, and you can just see it and feel it through their emotions."
Some younger health care supporters also came out to the hospital Thursday, including Mahayla Caviness, daughter of Jonas Ridge Fire Chief Patrick Caviness.
"It means a lot to me to come out here and try to help the community in these hard times," Mahayla said.
