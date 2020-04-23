Gov. Roy Cooper extended his Stay-At-Home order on Thursday until May 8, saying said the state is not ready to reopen according to the state’s data.
He also said there will be an announcement on Friday about schools.
Burke County reported on Thursday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 remained at 83.
A release from Burke County said there are two long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks, but the facilities will not be identified to protect the residents and workers within the facilities.
The release said for Burke County, 76 percent of the positive cases are within long-term care facilities.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said the numbers for Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation were counted incorrectly on Wednesday and some additional test results were received since then. The correct positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday for Grace Heights are 33 residents and 22 workers, Moore said.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a second outbreak at a nursing home in Burke County but the state doesn’t name the nursing home. Burke County Health Department officials have said they will no longer release names of nursing homes that are experiencing an outbreak.
Moore did confirm on Thursday, however, that the state is reporting the information on a second outbreak correctly.
The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases of the virus.
NCDHHS reported on Thursday there have been 95 deaths and 1,133 positive cases in nursing homes across the state.
The release from Burke County said all positive cases are investigated and all close contacts of those are notified and tested. If contacts are determined not to be easily identifiable, then Burke County Public Health officials will get the information out into the public for those that might have been in contact with someone testing positive.
“Residents will continue to put themselves at risk the more they go in to public settings,” the release from the county said.
The release from Burke County implores people to stay at home, saying if residents continue to not stay at home and congregate in businesses, the more likely they will run into someone that has COVID-19.
“In the future, as businesses are opened, this possibility will become even greater,” the release said.
The state reported 253 deaths and 7,608 positive cases of COVID-19, with 486 hospitalized in 93 counties.
Burke residents who have further questions or need additional information can call the Burke County Public Information Line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 828-764-9388.
