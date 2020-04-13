A storm system that left destruction across the southeast seemed to take it easy on Burke County late Sunday and into early Monday.
Morganton saw about 2.49 inches of rain fall and some trees blown down throughout the county as the storm moved through early Monday morning, said Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service.
Damage in Burke County was nothing like what was seen across the rest of the southeastern United States.
A 61-year-old woman in Davidson County was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home, Outlaw said. In Seneca, South Carolina, three people were killed in a packaging plant when a tornado tore through the town.
“The damage generally missed Burke County and the Morganton area was fortunate,” Outlaw said.
With the storm system out of the way, Burke County is in for a nice week with just a couple chances of rain, Outlaw said.
“It’s going to be a nice week, a little on the cool side other than (Monday),” Outlaw said. “It’s going to be mostly dry into next weekend.”
High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s through the week, with lows hovering around the mid-40s. There’s a small chance of rain Tuesday night, Friday night and Saturday, Outlaw said.
