GRANITE FALLS — On Thursday at approximately 9:35 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pappy’s Market, located at 1733 Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls, in response to an attempted robbery.
Once on the scene, investigation revealed that two males wearing all black entered the store with a firearm and chased the clerk through the store. The clerk, believing he heard a gunshot, pulled his gun and fired several rounds at the suspects. After the clerk began to fire rounds, both suspects ran out of the store and continued on foot toward Bowman Road behind the store.
One suspect is a black man who was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, purple gloves and a black bandana covering his face. The second is an unknown man wearing black pants and a black hoodie. It is believed that at least one of the suspects may have been struck during the encounter. The clerk was not injured during the incident and no property was taken during the incident.
The Caldwell Count Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to identify the suspects in the case. Those who have any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
