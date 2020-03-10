The third and final Symbols of the South Symposium will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton.
Dr. Cameron Lippard, the presenter for the second symposium, will be moderating a panel of local citizens who will be discussing what southern symbols mean to them and how they feel these symbols impact our community.
Lippard is a Professor and Chair of Sociology at Appalachian State University and is a noted scholar on the Confederate battle flag. He has spoken to a number of groups through the south, presenting his information as a way of encouraging dialogue and open conversation about the meaning of the Confederate flag to different groups.
Lippard will be working with the panel and the audience to build a coalition and develop solutions to the display of southern symbols that will appeal to many groups. Seated on the ethnically diverse panel will be local historians, ministers, members of the Sons of the Confederacy and a representative of the NAACP.
He will guide the discussion and elicit comments from the panel about how panelists view the local southern symbols, what those symbols represent to them, and how those symbols impact their opinion of the local community. Focusing on what unites us instead of what divides us, Lippard will help the assembled group formulate a plan for future discussion and action regarding our local southern symbols.
The Symbols of the South Symposiums have been presented by local churches and by the Western Piedmont Foundation as a gift to the community and in hopes that a dialogue will continue on all issues that tend to divide us as we seek understanding of the needs for all Burke County residents.
