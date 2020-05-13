Burke County Public Schools says it is moving toward a one-to-one ratio of take-home technology devices for all students for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
At Monday’s meeting of the Burke County Board of Education at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for Burke County Public Schools, told the board that every student will have a device this fall whether the school year starts in the traditional fashion or remotely.
Students from kindergarten to second grade will have Apple iPads, third- and fourth-graders will have touchscreen Google Chromebooks, fifth-graders will have Apple MacBooks and grades 6-12 will have Google Chromebooks. Devices are scheduled for distribution on Aug. 1 with help from teachers and other BCPS personnel.
Of the Chromebooks, 1,400 were donated by Lenovo after BCPS applied for a grant through the Friday Institute and received everything for which it asked. BCPS also purchased 775 Chromebooks from Trinity.
“We are ... very excited to now be a one-to-one district and that every student will not only have a device to use at school, but also to take home with them,” said Larry Putnam, superintendent of BCPS, in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon. “A big ‘thank you’ to Lenovo for their donation of 1,400 Chromebooks to help us reach this technological milestone.”
“As a global company with a large local presence, Lenovo is committed to doing all that we can to help those in need around the globe and here in North Carolina, home to our North American headquarters,” added Lenovo’s Libby Richards in the release. “We are leveraging our strengths as a technology company to give back to schools, hospitals and community partners around the world.
“To date, we’ve given $12.17 million globally, $1.55 million of which has been donated in North Carolina. This includes more than $1 million to local North Carolina schools, providing laptops for students where needed and assisting school districts as they have transitioned to distance learning.”
Honeycutt said a plan is in place to replace devices as needed — BCPS is planning on letting students keep their device when they graduate. (A fee for students to use the devices that would go toward maintenance and replacement costs was discussed as part of BCPS’ plan, but some school board members were opposed to that idea.)
Honeycutt said she has worked with Felicia Simmons, BCPS director of secondary education, and Karen Auton, BCPS director elementary education, to come up with a device handbook and video to serve as an orientation for students and parents to use their take-home technology properly and put them in the best position possible for remote learning. There also are plans for virtual or staggered in-person parent meetings, depending on how the school year starts, Honeycutt said.
And if remote learning must continue this fall, Honeycutt said every BCPS school has wireless internet access in the parking lot. And BCPS added in the release that students will be able to download work where WiFi is available, complete their work offline, and then return to a WiFi zone to upload and submit work. Additionally, the school system has 86 mobile hotspots available for checkout across the district.
BCPS also has received seven AT&T WiFi Rangers that will be placed in yellow school buses and parked in various areas throughout the county. The school system already has identified four locations that will be used and is scouting out three more spots. To use the WiFi buses, people would pull up around the bus, stay in their car and connect to the internet. Honeycutt said the buses will have 3 megabytes of upload and download for up to 40 people to use.
Honeycutt’s technology department update to the school board also included the latest on BCPS’ ransomware situation. The school was hit with a cyberattack in early March that crippled its online network, but Honeycutt said hard work has helped rectify the situation.
“We have recovered totally from our ransomware,” Honeycutt said. “The cost — $33,000 with another $18,000 encumbered. That is not including 2,800 man hours and about $58,000 as far as the engineers. At this point, we’re fine-tuning and making some improvements that we wanted to make already. The network is stable and secure.
“We have spent time identifying every port, device, switch and server on the network. Google has been set up as our home directory for staff. Used to, they would save to a file server. Now, they’re saving to Google Documents and to Google Drive so it can be scanned for viruses as well, both when they upload and when they download.”
Honeycutt said BCPS has built a multifaceted network with virtual local area networks, cloud-based support programs and backups, and backups in remote areas. Remote desktop connection no longer are allowed for outside users. They now will have to have a virtual private network account, and access will be limited for certain users. BCPS has tightened its content filter authentication to log suspicious and malicious internet traffic to specific users.
Honeycutt and her staff have created videos and passwords that have been shared with BCPS principals and teachers to make sure everyone can connect their staff laptops to the new wireless network once in their buildings. The process has been slowed by the coronavirus shutdown. Honeycutt said it would have been a simple walkthrough for her staff to get everyone set up properly had school been in a normal state. So far, she said, no one has had trouble connecting to the new wireless network.
She mentioned that BCPS was not the only school system hit by the cyberattack — Alleghany County Schools, which has four schools in its district, was hit the week after Burke and just now is “98 percent recovered,” Honeycutt said. Mitchell County Schools also was targeted.
“Our technology department has worked tirelessly to help us recover from the ransomware attack, which happened to hit us two days before (North Carolina) Gov. Cooper declared we were in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Putnam said in the release. “We are pleased to say we have recovered completely from the attack.”
Honeycutt concluded to the board: “We are definitely recovered and in a great place right now.”
