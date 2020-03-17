While numerous people in Burke County have been tested for COVID-19, none of the returned tests have been positive for the novel virus.
Lisa Moore, health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said 24 people have been tested in the county as of Tuesday afternoon. So far, 11 tests have come back and all were negative for COVID-19, she said. The department is awaiting results for the others who have been tested.
Moore said testing in Burke County continues almost daily.
The health care system in Burke County has put tighter measures in place to try to prevent a potential spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said starting immediately, it is enacting stricter guidelines for anyone entering its facilities as an extra precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
“We are doing all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 to keep our patients, their families and our employees safe,” said Kathy C. Bailey, president and CEO.
The following changes are effective immediately:
» CHS Blue Ridge is limiting access to the hospital by two points of entry for patients and limited visitors: the main entrance and emergency department.
» CHS Blue Ridge is screening all individuals who enter its facilities, including patients, visitors and staff based on potential respiratory symptoms and travel history.
» Until further notice, only one visitor in good health is allowed per patient at all times in the hospital setting. Nursing staff and the attending providers will work with families who have special circumstances, such as those who are critically ill or an injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
» No visitors are allowed in patient areas at the Emergency Department, Urgent Care, and Express Cares.
» Signs are being posted around the facilities notifying visitors and the community of these new restrictions and guidelines.
» Phifer Wellness Center will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, March 18.
CHS Blue Ridge continues to work closely with the Burke County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Public Health (NCDHHS) and continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure its hospital and clinics are prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in the community contract or be exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Get care through Virtual Visit
Virtual care is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Whether someone has the flu, a cold or something else, Blue Ridge is encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe by getting medical care from the comfort of their home.
With Virtual Visit, a person can have a live, face-to-face video discussion with a health care provider from home, 24/7. The health care provider can give a diagnosis, answer questions and prescribe medication, if needed.
Virtual Visit is available to patients of all ages in North Carolina. To learn more or start a Virtual Visit, visit AtriumHealth.org/VirtualVisit.
With all of the news about COVID-19, feeling sick can be scary and it can be difficult to know the best way to safely get care.
For those not sure how to get care for cough, cold, flu, fever or other respiratory symptoms, call your provider before arriving.
For information, call 828-580-5942 or visit www.carolina shealthcareblueridge.org.
(1) comment
That’s assuming the one preforming the test know what they are doing!
