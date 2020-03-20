The Burke County Medical Society and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge have teamed up to offer free thermometers to the public, in part, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“One of the symptoms we screen for is temperature,” said Gandhari Loomis, DO, a family physician at Table Rock Family Medicine and president of the Burke County Medical Society. “The definition of fever is a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher when taken under the tongue.”
Dr. Loomis said patients often say they have a temperature but when asked for the recorded number, they respond “I don’t know. I don’t have a thermometer.”
“Knowing the specific temperature is imperative for clinicians to be able to make appropriate decisions for patients,” she said.
The thermometers are intended for any community member who does not currently have a working thermometer in their home.
Thermometers will be distributed via drive-thru lanes set up at three locations on Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.:
• Summit Community Church parking lot, 407 S. Green St., Morganton
• St. Charles Catholic Church parking lot, 728 W. Union St., Morganton
• East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese
For anyone in need who can’t make the designated pick-up time, thermometers will be available during regular business hours at the Burke County Health Department. Thermometers also will be distributed to several physician offices, urgent cares, emergency departments, EMS, churches and homeless shelters.
Dr. Loomis said the Medical Society approached hospital leaders on Monday about collaborating on the project. That same day, CHS Blue Ridge placed an order for nearly 3,000 digital thermometers.
The Burke County Medical Society is a community-based organization of physicians and PAs who work closely with the NC Medical Society on a variety of health care advocacy projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.