Health officials reported on Friday that another person in Burke County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod was notified by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge of a positive COVID-19 case currently hospitalized. The patient acquired the infection from traveling, so the case is not a community-spread case, according to the health department.
Public Health has started its investigation and will be locating close contacts of the patient to help contain the spread of the infection, according to a release from the county.
Burke County reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening. The two people know each other and are in isolation in the county but one of them is from Mecklenburg County, so is being counted there, say health officials.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 763 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, with three deaths reported. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported one more additional case on Friday. On Thursday, national health officials said the U.S. has now reported the highest number of positive cases in the world since the pandemic started, including China, where COVID-19 was first identified.
The News Herald will publish more information on this story.
