Town of Valdese officials made the decision this week to close its recreation facilities for at least a month due to the threat of COVID-19.
The facilities closed on Tuesday, according to information from the town.
Amid the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the Town of Valdese, in accordance with the most recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, have decided, effective March 17, to close recreation facilities, the Old Rock School and cancel all town-sponsored events for the next 30 days.
Recreation Department Closures and Cancellations:
The Town of Valdese Parks and Recreation Department and all its indoor facilities closed at noon, on March 17, and will remain closed until April 17. All scheduled events and parties, because they are group events, are cancelled through May 10. All outdoor parks will remain open, but restrooms will remain closed. We ask citizens to please use common sense if going to a park and not go out in public if they are ill or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and understanding of this matter. Residents can call 828-879-2132 for more information.
Old Rock School & Community Affairs:
All events and meetings at the Old Rock School and Teachers Cottage have been canceled for the next 30 days, per recommendations from the CDC. This also includes all meetings, programs and events held by Old Rock School annual lease tenants. The buildings will remain closed to the public for the duration of this time.
This does not include services provided by Burke County at the Teachers Cottage – Meals on Wheels. Contact the Burke County Health Department for details on this program at (828) 764-9150.
If you have an event scheduled and have not spoken with Community Affairs staff, or if you have questions, call (828) 879-2129 for more information.
Utility Bill Payments:
The Town of Valdese is suspending disconnection of utility services for non-payment of bills for the next 30 days, effective immediately. However, late fees will still apply. Customers can still pay their bills online at townofvaldese.com, by using our drop boxes located at the drive-thru, or by using our drive-thru at town hall. Customers who have questions can contact the business office at (828) 879-2120.
At this time, town offices will remain open for business, and garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. Our utilities, streets, public safety and sanitation departments all continue to operate as normal.
The Town of Valdese still plans to hold the Valdese Town Council meeting on April 6.
As this situation is fluid, check back for updates on the town’s Facebook page and website.
The Town of Valdese respectfully asks anyone who is ill or sick to stay home. We encourage customers to practice social distancing and conduct any business they may have with the town by phone. Call (828) 879-2120.
