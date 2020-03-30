RALEIGH — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says it is decreasing traffic stops in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s resulting stay-at-home order.
“North Carolina State Highway Patrol will not be conducting traffic stops during the stay at home order unless reasonable and articulable suspicion exist,” read a post on the patrol’s Facebook page.
The post also asks folks to not call *47 (*HP) or 9-1-1 for non-emergency related questions — “These lines of communication must be used for emergency situations only,” the post says.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol’s phone number is 919-733-5027.
