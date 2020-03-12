Witnesses took the stand for the first time Wednesday as the trial of Darius King got underway.
King, 27, was charged March 27, 2018, with the death of Hubert Roland Hunter Jr., 57, who was found dead in his apartment in the Sienna Apartments complex on Valdese Avenue, according to previous News Herald articles.
Prosecutors are not required to prove whether King killed Hunter, as King admitted Monday ahead of jury selection that his actions killed Hunter.
Instead, prosecutors will have to prove that it was an act of murder and not self-defense, as King’s attorney, Matthew Cabe, plans to argue.
Crystal Brittain, the woman who found King dead and called 911, took the witness stand Wednesday, recalling the day she and a friend found Hunter dead.
Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert asked Brittain to describe to the jury what she found when she came to Hunter’s apartment.
“I noticed Roland’s feet,” Brittain said. “In the first bedroom.”
She went onto say that she walked farther into the apartment and saw Hunter lying on the ground.
“I stood there and I said, ‘well, Roland, I guess this is why you wasn’t waiting on me for church,’” Brittain said. “And I said ‘well, God, here he is.’”
Lippert had the 911 call from the day Hunter was found dead entered into evidence in the trial. When it was played for the court, Brittain could be heard crying as she spoke to the 911 dispatcher.
“Come on, come on, come on,” Brittain said.
When Cabe had an opportunity to cross-examine Brittain, Brittain told the court she had known Hunter for six years, when he had started attending her church.
But he had stopped attending church services a few months before he was killed, though Brittain said she had been trying to get him to start back at church.
“The Bible says forsake not the assembly,” Brittain said to explain why she wanted Hunter to return to church with her.
She said she and Hunter had discussed church many times, but the day that she found him dead, he was adamant on going.
Cabe asked Brittain if Hunter was staying in his apartment the week before his death.
She said she thought he was.
Questioning continued, with Brittain saying she was in contact with Hunter pretty frequently. She said Hunter had been to her apartment once or twice before.
Cabe asked her if she noticed anything about the furniture or the rug in the apartment.
“There was blood,” Brittain said.
She said she didn’t go far enough into the apartment to notice if any furniture or rugs were in disarray.
Brittain wasn’t the only witness to take the stand Wednesday.
Officer J. Bess with Morganton Department of Public Safety also took the stand Wednesday to tell the court what she saw when she arrived at Hunter’s apartment.
“From the outside of the apartment, I could see to the immediate left, where the first bedroom is, I could see a set of legs on the floor laying,” Bess said. “They were partially out in the hallway, part of the body was in the bedroom.”
She said she and two other officers, along with Wes Taylor with the Burke County Rescue Squad, entered into the apartment.
“Before even stepping into the apartment, the first thing I noticed were blood droplets on the top floor,” Bess said. “[I] proceeded in, I saw blood smears on the wall beside where the legs were sticking out.”
Taylor pronounced Hunter as dead and the officers stepped out, made a game plan and did a safety sweep of the apartment.
She said Hunter was face down, with his pants partially pulled down, his right arm bent behind his back and a plastic bag above his head with blood in it. There was blood and dried blood on his face, Bess said.
Bess said she noticed an area rug that was kind of bunched up in the living room area of the apartment.
Cabe asked Bess about the crime scene log, a document used to keep track of who enters or leaves a crime scene and when they do so.
He verified that some officers were only on scene for a couple of minutes, but Lippert asked Bess to clarify why officers would be leaving the scene.
When asked, Bess said it would be fair to say that the officers entering and leaving the scene each would have different purposes for entering the scene, and that they would be documented entering and leaving the scene regardless of their purpose.
Testimony in the trial was slated to continue Thursday.
