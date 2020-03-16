In response to growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city of Morganton is closing recreation facilities, canceling events and suspending utility disconnections for nonpayment for the next 30 days. CoMMA has canceled the remainder of its 34th season.
Exact details on closures are below:
Utility bill paymentsThe city of Morganton is suspending late fees and disconnection of utility services for nonpayment of bills for the next 30 days, effective immediately. Customers can still pay their bills online at morgantonnc.gov, by using the drop boxes located at the front entrance and back parking lot, or by using our drive-thru at City Hall. Customers who have questions may contact our business office at 828-438-5245.
Recreation closures and event cancellationsAll city of Morganton indoor recreation facilities are closed until April 17, effective immediately. All city athletics programs have been canceled as well.
This will affect the Collett Street Recreation Center, Mountain View Recreation Center and the Aquatic Center. All scheduled activities held at these facilities are canceled for the next 30 days.
City of Morganton outdoor parks will remain open, but restrooms at city parks will be closed. The city asks that citizens please use common sense if going to a park, and not go out in public if they are ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The city of Morganton Parks and Recreation Spring Break Camp scheduled for April 13-17 at Mountain View Recreation Center, and the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4 at Catawba Meadows Park, are both canceled. Planned senior trips to The Cove on March 26 and Old Salem on April 16 are canceled. Citizens can call 828-438-5350 for more information.
Morganton Community HouseAll events and meetings at the Morganton Community House have been canceled for the next 30 days, per recommendations from the CDC. For those who have an event scheduled and have not spoken with Community House staff, or for those who have questions, call 828-438-5364 for more information.
Cancelation of CoMMA shows
CoMMA has canceled the remainder of its 34th season. “An American in Paris, Edwin McCain and Bandstand have all been canceled. CoMMA is in discussions with McCain to reschedule this show during the 2020-21 season.
CoMMA will be offering a credit to ticketholders for these shows so that they may see a performance during the next season at no additional charge. CoMMA will also be offering the option for ticketholders to donate the cost of their ticket to CoMMA to support CoMMA’s ongoing mission to bring the arts and world-class performances to Morganton. Lastly, a refund option will be available to ticket holders.
Season ticket holders will be contacted by CoMMA. Individual ticket holders may call 928-433-SHOW for more information.
At this time, city offices will remain open for business, and garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. Our Utilities, Streets, Public Safety and Sanitation departments all continue to operate as normal.
This city still plans to hold the Morganton City Council meeting on April 6.
As the situation is fluid, check back for updates on the city’s Facebook page, Twitter page and website.
The city of Morganton respectfully asks anyone who is ill or sick to stay home. The city encourages customers to practice social distancing and conduct any business they may have with the city by phone. The city can be reached by calling 828-437-8863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.