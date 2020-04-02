VALDESE — Add Valdese Weavers to the list of local companies working hard to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The textile company recently announced that it was “able to work with its global supply chain partners to acquire 12,000 surgical isolation masks for the health care heroes that are working tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The company noted it has been part of Burke County for more than a century and that it was humbling to be able to provide the masks to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge — Morganton, the local hospital.
“This community is the lifeblood of our company and we want to help in any way that we can,” said Blake Millinor, chief marketing and sales officer at Valdese Weavers, in the announcement. “We are appreciative of our international partners who helped us acquire these masks and remain dedicated to doing whatever we can to support the health and safety of our associates and their families.”
Valdese Weavers also is working to supply fabric for the production of medical masks, the company said. The company said it has consulted with medical supply experts and industry partners to develop a surgical isolation medical mask that can be used to decrease the spread of germs or be layered with a N95 respirator mask. The company said the masks are made in the United States and the fabric used to manufacture them was developed in response to COVID-19 by the Valdese Weavers Research and Development Team.
Additionally, Valdese Weavers has worked to help Woodard Furniture, one of the company’s customers in Michigan, as the furniture factory shifted its operations to start cutting, sewing and assembling masks in response to the coronavirus. HouseBeautiful.com reported Valdese Weavers was one of several companies that have donated fabric to Woodard Furniture for the cause.
And Valdese Weavers also said its InsideOut Performance Fabrics line can be useful as folks shelter in place. The upholstery fabric is described as easy to clean, highly durable, bleach cleanable, fade-resistant and liquid-resistant. The company says cleaning stains or disinfecting the fabrics with a diluted bleach solution will not harm the fabric or cause any change to the color. The line comes in a wide variety of solids, patterns, velvets and leather looks.
“With many of us under government-mandated ‘shelter in places,’ our homes have become more than our safe havens,” the company said. “They are our new schools, offices, daycares and restaurants. Spending time with family members inside of the home and trying to be flexible and adjust to new routines can be a challenge, but one challenge you shouldn’t have to face is keeping your upholstered furniture clean.
“InsideOut Performance Fabrics was created by Valdese Weavers to make life a little easier, especially for families.”
For more information about Valdese Weavers, go to valdeseweavers.com. To read the full article about what Woodard Furniture is doing with Valdese Weavers’ assistance, visit bit.ly/3bOtwSP. And to see details about InsideOut Performance Fabrics, head to insideoutperformancefabrics.com.
