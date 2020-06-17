ICARD — A man who was shot in the head with a crossbow in May has died.
Cameron Wayne Dellinger, 18, died Sunday, according to an obituary sent to the Hickory Daily Record.
Dellinger was shot in the head with a crossbow May 13 at 2138 Hunterwood Drive in Hickory, according to previous News Herald articles. Even though the home has a Hickory address, it is located in Burke County.
Deputies spent several hours searching for the suspect in the case, Siegfred Albert “Ziggy” Jackson, 28, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive in Hickory, who was eventually found on the back porch of a home on Cape Hickory Road that afternoon, the newspaper previously reported.
Jackson originally was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, according to previous News Herald articles.
He has a court date set for Monday, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. It is unclear if prosecutors will pursue additional charges in light of Dellinger’s death.
In his obituary, Dellinger was described as “an all-around sportsman.”
“He was an avid baseball player, who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and riding bikes,” the obituary said. “He also enjoyed working on any kind of mechanical engines.”
Apart from his love of the outdoors and baseball, Dellinger also mentored many children, according to his obituary.
“He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off (his) back,” the obituary said. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”
Jackson has a lengthy criminal history. He has been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and speeding to elude arrest, as well as assault on a female, larceny, drug offenses and DWI, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
Jackson is being held without bond at the Burke County Jail.
